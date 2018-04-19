Why WWE couple Nikki Bella and John Cena broke up?

During this sad episode, it has to be noted that John Cena never uttered a word about this matter on social media except for some philosophical posts. So, this hints that the issue is with Nikki. A report from People Magazine says otherwise, they state that it was the would-be groom who backed away from a marriage.

Apparently, the dream wedding of John Cena and Nikki Bella was supposed to take place on May 5th in Mexico. As the date was fast approaching, the veteran WWE Champion 'started getting cold feet’. This was not the first time that this situation occurred. On many occasions, we have seen how John Cena's unwillingness to marry Nikki and have a child, in the future.

This is why he was always considered to be a self-centric guy. His character hasn't changed if the report from the source is true. If he was not willing to tie the knot then why did he act out a proposal in front of a crowd of 70,000 people on live TV. Not only he broke his fiancee’s heart but also millions of fans around the world.

This is what the People Magazine has reported on this issue, (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

"She never gave him an ultimatum. He talked a really good game about having changed, about having his priorities straight, about knowing what's important, and that it was her. But as the day got closer, it was like he just went back to who he's always been — which is someone who puts himself first, always.

He's an incredibly dedicated, driven, ambitious guy. And for the longest time, he said he didn't think he had room in his life for a spouse or kids. It seems like at the end that was still the truth. But in that case, he never should've proposed, let alone in front of millions of people. Now she's heartbroken."

Nikki Bella was reportedly feeling "heartbroken" and "devastated" with his man remaining the same even after the marriage proposal took place, last year. John Cena "just revealed himself as the ultimate heel" in the WWE TV. The source also claims that the elder Bella will be fine without the Cenation Leader.

Apart from this report, some rumours also hint that this just might be a publicity stunt for the upcoming season of Total Bellas, which will begin on May 20th on the E Network. As these two have had a relationship, open to their fans, this might be true.