Why WWE failed to make classic Sasha Banks-Bayley feud last long?

We definitely wanted to see more of this when these two moved to the main roster. A heel Sasha Banks was always the best for business. But, after the pair were made the face of the show, the feud was pushed back. However, in recent weeks the rivalry looked like it had finally started.

But, it's needless to say that from the beginning, it was a very dull rivalry. It put people to sleep with there being no storyline angle to it whatsoever. A random feud was created between the two in WWE Raw before the Wrestlemania season which had run out of gas very soon.

The main reason for the same is definitely the timing. At Wrestlemania, the focus is always on the marquee matches which is why the speculated one-on-one match between Sasha Banks and Bayley was scrapped straight away. As it failed to impress in the beginning, fans could not connect to it nor they were interested to see the feud being stretched.

There was a slight chance to see a boost in the feud after Wrestlemania when Sasha Banks turned heel on the show. But, that was prevented via the Superstar Shakeup. New talents moving to the roster meant the focus should always be shifted towards them. This has definitely pushed back a planned angle as stated rightly in a report from SportsKeeda.com,

"We have seen the Riott Squad and Ember Moon getting the attention they deserve, introducing them to the Raw women's division and giving them relevance on Monday Nights. They're the shiny new stars and the veterans have had to take a small back-step while this takes place, including Bayley and Banks."

Lastly, there's still a way to make Sasha Banks-Bayley feud work by including them in the championship storyline. But, there's no way that they will get a title shot, anytime soon. All of them are expected to be in the MITB hunt, for now. So, it should be achieved in a different way, the last hope for making this feud interesting may have passed already. So, the much-anticipated feud will always remain as a borefest on the main roster.