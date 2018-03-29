Will Shane McMahon be available for announced Wrestlemania 34 match?

Later, Sami Zayn broke silence on this issue, posting a tweet. He accepted the challenge made by the Smackdown general manager. With a stipulation attached to the match, the tag team match was later confirmed on WWE.com,

“At WrestleMania, Daniel Bryan will return to in-ring action for the first time since retiring from competition in 2016 when he joins forces with Shane McMahon against Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. If Owens & Zayn defeats Bryan & McMahon, they will once again be SmackDown LIVE Superstars. If they don’t, however, they will remain fired. What will happen when Bryan returns to action at The Showcase of The Immortals?”

As you can see, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s career will be on the line when they compete in this match. Furthermore, we wonder about the current status of Shane McMahon who is suffering from a severe infection and currently admitted to a hospital. Only, two nights ago, WWE.com hinted that might be out of the Wrestlemania card.

Well, positive updates were given on this matter by cagesideseats.com. It stated that the prodigal son of WWE will be back on his show, next week. He is said to be suffering from an 'acute Diverticulitis’ which is quite a serious issue. At one point, it put Brock Lesnar’s UFC career in jeopardy. But, going by the source, the infections are definitely not much severe.

This means that he would be fit within April 8th to compete at the biggest event of the year. Also, bringing him back on TV, as early as possible means the injuries stated about him was kayfabe, all the time.

From the current standpoint and the official announcements on WWE.com, the company could make us believe that it is legit. Whatever the situation is, the good news for the WWE fans is that he would be back on the go-home episode of Smackdown Live on April 3rd. the show is slated to emanate from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.