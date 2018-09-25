Will the Shield stay united after WWE Raw Denver?

The trio of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns opened last night's Raw hosted at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The face faction had a promo for their tag team match at Super Show-Down. The trio also poked fun at Raw GM Baron Corbin.

The faction looked to be united until Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntrye showed up. The heel trio stressed on the fact that only one of the Shield trio was without a title to mock the trio in the ring.

That statement of one without a title was aimed at Dean Ambrose, who has not won a championship despite helping Rollins and Reigns win thier respective titles. This was all done in their attempt to tear up the Shield.

The trio followed that up with a few mind games later in the show as they felt Dean Ambrose was an easy target and can be easily turned to the dark side.

Since their recent reunion, Ambrose who returned with a new look and new attitude has been very unpredicatable. So, he is definitely a ticking bomb.

First up, Dolph Ziggler tried to get into the head of the Lunatic Fringe to talk him out of teaming up with his Shield bretheren.

Seth Rollins later tried to pull one over the heels by playing mind games of his own with Drew McIntyre in trying to create a rift with Ziggler.

Then, later in the show Drew McIntyre had a confrontation with Dean Ambrose in the backstage making the situation all the more murkier.

The trio of Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre also appeared during the main event in which the Shield were up against Baron Corbin and the AOP. They were there to see if the seeds they had planted bore any fruit.

After the victory, Dean Ambrose looked like he had walked out on his partners, but returned to the ring for a traditional fist bump of the Shield to close the show.

The first break-up of The Shield was one of the most shocking, stunning and unforgettable moments in recent WWE history as it came as a result of Seth Rollins turning his back. The belief back then was, if ever a split was to happen, Dean Ambrose would play a major role in it.

Now, with Dean Ambrose looking very dodgy, if a split happens it won't come as a surprise to many. Meanwhile, that could result in a Reigns vs Ambrose or Rollins vs Ambrose feud for the title.