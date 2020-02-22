Will Wrestlemania 36 be the last for The Undertaker in WWE?

Speculations fuel up every year around Wrestlemania season since this must be the holy ground that the legendary performer would want to walk down that ramp for one last time.

As the 36th edition nears by, a couple of good news is waiting for the WWE Universe on The Undertaker. He is not only going to be seen in fantasy warfare but also intends to stretch down his career to celebrate a big milestone, down the road.

WWE is currently planning to put him in a match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania in Tampa, Florida. After missing out on the show, last year, this is going to be his 27th appearance at the grandest stage.

Furthermore, wrestlingnews.co reported that The Undertaker won’t hang up his boots after Wrestlemania. WWE officials have already begun discussions on arranging a special match for him at Survivor Series 2020 since this event marks The Deadman’s 30th anniversary in the WWE. There will be a similar celebration for the most special on-screen character that existed on WWE TV, just like it happened in 2015 during his 25th career-year.

So, 2020 is going to be a lot busier year for The Undertaker, moving forward. This perhaps is the reason that WWE did not book him for the Saudi Arabia event, Super Showdown 2020 as to save him for future dates. He is all set to improve his Wrestlemania record to 25-2 against AJ Styles and then gear up to compete in bigger PPVs like Summerslam or Survivor Series.

The Wrestlemania match against Styles is said to be requested by The Undertaker himself who considers the opponent to be the “modern-day Shawn Michaels” with whom he could tear the house down. (much like they did back at Wrestlemania 25 and 26)

Plus, the booking is logically right for WWE creative as a loss against The Undertaker won’t hurt the top heel status of AJ Styles on Raw. Here’s more from the analysis done by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer,

“At least in some ways I can understand that match. At least #1 AJ Styles is a heel. #2 AJ Styles can lose to Undertaker and it ain’t gonna hurt him at all. #3 If you’re gonna have Undertaker in a match you might as well have it against one of your best guys so it doesn’t suck, you know what I mean?”

“You know and one thing is most guys really that wrestle Undertaker and lose doesn’t really get hurt by it. The way AJ’s been positioned it’s not gonna hurt. So, it’s just a way to get Undertaker on the card.”

With that being said, The Undertaker must be resurfacing on Monday Night Raw in March to set up the dream match against Styles. The seeds have already been planted for the feud on this past episode of Monday Night Raw when AJ returned to claim himself as the new “Mr Wrestlemania.” He vowed to win the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match in Super Showdown and then call out legends for 'Mania showdowns and so to summon the Deadmon.