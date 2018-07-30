Wll John Cena return for WWE Summerslam 2018?

Rest of the time, John Cena is busy with his hollywood career. Over the years, he has been trying hard to cement his position in the film industry. But, till date, he has not got a significant role except for the Marine franchise which was produced by WWE Studios.

The fact that John Cena still appears in the bigger PPV events keeps his slot open for the Summerslam PPV. But we are just three weeks away from the show and he is yet to make an appearance on WWE Raw. So there is no storyline angle in-store for him and this makes his next appearance in the WWE very uncertain.

Recently a fan asked veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer whether the former franchise player will be a part of Summerslam or not. In reply, he wrote 'rumor has it he will' which means that there might be some plan from the creative for him be it a match or just an appearance.

Another reliable source, TicketDraw also emphasized on John Cena's appearance at the biggest event of the summer. They previously stated the same. This time around, they published a follow up stating,

"I said this almost 2 months ago, YES Taker and Cena will compete at#SummerSlam, draw your own conclusions."

As you can see, Undertaker vs. John Cena might be in the card for Summerslam. However, neither one of them is booked to appear at the host venue of Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Plus, no prior episodes of Monday Night Raw has advertised about their presence before August 19th. So we are in doubt if the match is still possible.

The fact remains that Undertaker squashed John Cena in under 4 minutes at Wrestlemania and that indicated a rematch at some point in the future. It was expected to happen at the 32nd edition of Summerslam. But no such angle was started by the creative team.

Currently, chances are very low that both Cena and Taker will be seen at Summerslam, but they are expected to return when WWE hosts the Super Show Down in Melbourne, Australia on October 8th. This will be the biggest live event in sports entertainment history, hence the presence of these two marquee names will be mandatory.