Women’s Championship and tag team contender’s match announced for WWE Smackdown

This marked a solid end to the Summerslam week at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. But things are looking heated up as WWE is heading to Canada next week. They are likely to deliver yet another slobber-knocker considering the arrangements. Already a title and contender's match are set for the episode.

The only championship change that Smackdown had at Summerslam was from the women's division. Charlotte Flair won back the title from Carmella through a Natural Selection. She promised to be a fighting champion unlike her predecessor and so has no problem to defend it next week. Carmella will get her rematch against the current champion.

The Princess of Staten Island pledged to get her contractual rematch to the Smackdown GM. Paige made the match official for the August 28th edition that will be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Going by the current storyline, Carmella could not ask for a better time to get this rematch.

Becky Lynch has turned heel against Charlotte Flair. She is relentlessly trying to attack her buddy on Smackdown. The tradition should continue for the next several weeks giving an advantage to Carmella. Lynch would try to interfere in the title matchup that can pave the way for her to gain the title back.

A heel like Carmella will try to capitalize on this for sure. So chances of a sudden championship change can't be wiped out, at all. Apart from this interesting picture, Smackdown will also come up with a contender's match for the tag team titles. The Bar will square off in a match against Gallows and Anderson to reserve the place.

The New Day has become the new Smackdown tag team champions this week. Rowan from the Bludgeon Brothers is reportedly dealing with an injury. So the former champs will not get their rematch for now. Rather a new team between The Bar and The Good Brothers will be declared as the new opponents for the title-holders.