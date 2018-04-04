Wrestlemania 34 kick-off show matches on WWE Network confirmed

Like every other PPV event, there will be a kick-off show this year as well. In a recent announcement, WWE confirmed the number of matches that will take place on the show. As of now, there are 13 total matches announced for Wrestlemania 34. So, it is impossible that we will get to see all of them on the main card in the span of 4 hours or a bit more than that.

Hence, three of these contests were shifted to the Wrestlemania kick-off show. As for now, these matches are the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal and the final of the Cruiserweight Championship tournament. The later mentioned title is vacant since the Royal Rumble week after the former champion was shown the door from the company.

The kick-off show is a two-hour special broadcast that set the tone for the biggest event of the year. Ever since its innovation, the ATG memorial battle royal has become the dumping ground for the unused talents who can’t get their names on the Wrestlemania card. The women’s division is growing, too and hence the same strategy was taken by the company with the innovation of the Women’s battle royal.

The Cruiserweight title gets the least importance since it’s been made of the non-main roster superstars. So, this match was evident in pre-show segments. Till date, we have been confirmed of some of the names from the battle royals. These are the names from the women’s division,

Sasha Banks

Bayley

Lana

Natalya

Naomi

Becky Lynch

Ruby Riott

Sarah Logan

Liv Morgan

Mickie James

Furthermore, below-given are the names who’d enter the men’s division battle royal,

Dolph Ziggler

Baron Corbin

Mojo Rawley

Tyler Breeze

Fandango

Tye Dillinger

Woken Matt Hardy

Dash Wilder

Scott Dawson

Goldust

Heath Slater

Rhyno

The given lists are bound to be increased with more names waiting to get inserted into it. Wrestlemania 34 kick-off show will begin at 5 PM EST on Sunday (April 8) on the award-winning WWE Network. The second hour of the show will also be aired on the USA Network as part of the Wrestlemania week.