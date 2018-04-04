Wrestlemania 34 kick-off show matches on WWE Network confirmed

Bengaluru, April 4: Wrestlemania 34 emanates from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, this Sunday night and the card seems to be a stacked one with multiple matches on it. Except for the John Cena vs. The Undertaker match, all the other matches have been officially confirmed for the evening.
Like every other PPV event, there will be a kick-off show this year as well. In a recent announcement, WWE confirmed the number of matches that will take place on the show. As of now, there are 13 total matches announced for Wrestlemania 34. So, it is impossible that we will get to see all of them on the main card in the span of 4 hours or a bit more than that.
Hence, three of these contests were shifted to the Wrestlemania kick-off show. As for now, these matches are the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal and the final of the Cruiserweight Championship tournament. The later mentioned title is vacant since the Royal Rumble week after the former champion was shown the door from the company.
Here's what YOU can see THIS SUNDAY on #WrestleMania Kickoff starting at 5e/2p!— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2018
- @CedricAlexander vs. @MustafaAliWWE for the @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship
- #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal
- @WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal pic.twitter.com/aNtdGUYzt4
The kick-off show is a two-hour special broadcast that set the tone for the biggest event of the year. Ever since its innovation, the ATG memorial battle royal has become the dumping ground for the unused talents who can’t get their names on the Wrestlemania card. The women’s division is growing, too and hence the same strategy was taken by the company with the innovation of the Women’s battle royal.
The Cruiserweight title gets the least importance since it’s been made of the non-main roster superstars. So, this match was evident in pre-show segments. Till date, we have been confirmed of some of the names from the battle royals. These are the names from the women’s division,
Sasha Banks
Bayley
Lana
Natalya
Naomi
Becky Lynch
Ruby Riott
Sarah Logan
Liv Morgan
Mickie James
We're going down to New Orleans...in 6️⃣ DAYS! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/UtmcjrnI0t— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2018
Furthermore, below-given are the names who’d enter the men’s division battle royal,
Dolph Ziggler
Baron Corbin
Mojo Rawley
Tyler Breeze
Fandango
Tye Dillinger
Woken Matt Hardy
Dash Wilder
Scott Dawson
Goldust
Heath Slater
Rhyno
The given lists are bound to be increased with more names waiting to get inserted into it. Wrestlemania 34 kick-off show will begin at 5 PM EST on Sunday (April 8) on the award-winning WWE Network. The second hour of the show will also be aired on the USA Network as part of the Wrestlemania week.
