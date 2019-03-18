Wrestlemania 35 to be longest-run WWE Network pay-per-view ever

For the past few years, WWE has made Wrestlemania as a big event as possible. With the roster also getting fatter, the match card has got longer over the years. If the reports are true then the 35th edition of the show will be historic indeed as it would beat the previous ones in terms of runtime by a long margin.

Reports from Forbes.com suggests that Wrestlemania 35 will be the longest WWE PPV of all time. It will have overall seventeen matches on the card. Seven of the seventeen matches have already been made official for the show including the Universal Championship match and the first-ever women's main event in the form of a triple threat Raw Women's Championship match.

The source also adds that 10 more matches are likely to be added to the Wrestlemania 35 match card to make the card the largest one ever. In that case, the show could run for more than 5 hours and 30 minutes. Add the 2 hours of the kick-off show and we are set to get more than seven and a half an hours non-stop entertainment on the WWE Network on April 7.

The trend of running the 'show of shows' for additional hours is not a new trend, though. WrestleMania 32 ran for 4 hours and 51 minutes and the was touted as the biggest of them back in 2016. But the record was shattered as the show lasted for 5 hours and 10 minutes, the following year. Wrestlemania 34 also consumed 5 hours and 10 minutes.

None of these timespans includes the 2 hours counted for the kick-off show where less important matches are hosted. Speaking of matches, we expect the WWE Championship match and the Smackdown women's title match to be inserted into the card in a couple of days. Almost each of the title from both Raw and Smackdown should also be on the line.

This is how the Wrestlemania 35 match card looks for now,

• WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) (c) vs. Seth Rollins

• WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch

• WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese or Cedric Alexander

• NO HOLDS BARRED MATCH: Batista vs. Triple H

• KURT ANGLE'S RETIREMENT MATCH: Kurt Angle vs. TBA

• The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

• Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles