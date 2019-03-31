Wrestlemania 36 main event match already decided by WWE?

Wrestlemania 35 is yet to pass by, but we have already received reports suggesting that WWE have a match in the pipeline targeting the next edition in 2020. It will be based on the closure of this year's show which takes place at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey and it is seemingly interesting.

As reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE creative team have already sketched the initial storyline around Wrestlemania 36 main event match. This one too revolves around the women's division of the WWE which will have an impact on the outcome of upcoming triple threat title match featuring Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

Here is what the source exactly stated,

“The plan is also to come out of this match with a clear direction for next year’s WrestleMania.”

WWE Raw women's championship will be on the line as the three aforementioned names will battle for it. The most predicted result is Becky Lynch will win it to dethrone Ronda Rousey and provide an overall happy ending to the show. She might later have a reunion with the four horsewomen faction where each one of them will be holding a title.

The next step of the storyline could be Ronda Rousey coming back to reclaim her title following her hiatus that starts in post-Wrestlemania 35 season. The closure expected on April 7th automatically indicates that she would go on to gather her own four partners which is a counterpart of WWE's four horsewomen faction.

Thereby, the much-anticipated match between Four Horsewomen of the WWE vs. Four Horsewomen of MMA is all but confirmed for Wrestlemania 36. This is a heavily rumoured match that WWE reportedly reserved for past several occasions but scraped off at the last moment. WWE is likely to deliver it on a bigger stage and with a much impactful angle.

Wrestlemania 36 emanates from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. It's too early to spill out a mega match like this but the main event plans often turn out to be true. We'll have to wait for further clarification on this matter depending on how the Raw women's title concludes, this year. The unique thing is that the women will be in the main event for two years in a row if the above speculations become true.