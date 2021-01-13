Wrestlemania 37: WWE to produce the thinnest match-card ever?

This is the reason why the so-called legends have to be resurfaced for this particular occasion of the year. While many criticize this strategy of WWE, without these marquee players it's almost impossible to market such a global show.

But since the pandemic is still very much capable of affecting humanity, that yearly strategy is being changed. If the latest reports are to be believed then WrestleMania 37 could end up producing a card with no such additional attraction.

The Dirty Sheets Patreon Page released some information about the upcoming edition of the 'Showcase of Immortals' and the backstage situation doesn't seem positive, at all.

Vince McMahon originally intended to have a big “reset” with WrestleMania 37, with the hope that it would be a large-scale event with fans in 100% capacity. The show was accordingly postponed as well. But a mass-gathering is obviously not expected on the show. So, there is currently no talks of bringing back the below-mentioned megastars:

– The Rock

– Brock Lesnar

– John Cena

– Triple H

– Ronda Rousey

– Becky Lynch

Apart from the aforementioned names, you have to count The Undertaker as well as he is now officially retired from in-ring competition after the Final Farewell segment at Survivor Series 2020.

It's still not clear if Goldberg will be available for the show as he can perform in only two matches per year and one of them is happening at Royal Rumble. His appearance at WrestleMania 37 would finish his obligation with the company for this year. Same would be the case for Shane McMahon who has just vanished from the scene after a failed shtick with the Raw Underground concept in mid-2020.

Overall, the match card for the Show of Shows is expected to be completely watered-down. There will be not many differences with other pay-per-view events. Currently, the plan is for Daniel Bryan to win the Men’s Royal Rumble 2021 match and face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 37.

Originally, this match was planned for TLC and was pushed back to Royal Rumble 2021. But then the WWE officials realized that they have to carry out WrestleMania 37 sans the bigger star powers. So, this match was again postponed.

Without a doubt, Reigns and Bryan are more than capable of delivering a PPV-caliber match, given their veteran instincts. But the booking and predictable outcome would be a major setback for the company.

Currently, Roman Reigns is the most protected wrestler in the entire WWE as he hasn't had a clean pinfall or submission loss since the 2019 fall. On the other hand, Bryan is stuck in the mid-card, putting over the younger talents. He has openly admitted that this will be his final full-time run with the WWE and no one believes that Reigns will drop the Title to Bryan.

Usually, a long-term booking sets up WrestleMania main event, but that isn't the case this time either since WWE came to know about the unavailability of so many marquee names at the eleventh hour.

Daniel Bryan will enter the title picture in a makeshift scenario once Royal Rumble is over. WWE will also have to come up with more backup plans to cover up the absence of the other legendary names, as well.