Wrestlemania 38: Three top female superstars to miss WWE PLE - Reports

Earlier reports suggested that top female division names like Bayley, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will return in time for The Show of Shows in April. Alexa Bliss made a one-off PLE appearance, but the latest update suggests that she will miss Wrestlemania 38.

Alexa Bliss was back in action for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, last month and there have been speculations about potential WrestleMania 38 plans for her.

But, PWInsider noted in their report that word now is that the prominent name from Raw women's division won’t be involved in a storyline until after WrestleMania.

The top match from the Raw side has been booked at 'Mania where Chamber match winner Bianca Belair challenges Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

The same source stated that Bayley is another name that may be missing WrestleMania 38. The current plans around her call for a return to TV, only after The Biggest Event of the Year gets passed by.

Bayley had to undergo surgery to fix a torn ACL back in mid-July after suffering an injury while prepping for a Smackdown Women’s Title match at Money in the Bank at the WWE Performance Center. Back then, she was reportedly shelved for around 9 months.

If Bayley indeed misses the show set from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas then this will be the second straight year where she’d be unable to perform on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Last year, she appeared on both nights of WrestleMania 37 for segments but she didn’t wrestle.

As for Asuka, she is reportedly waiting for WWE to sketch a plan for her return. Per Fightful Select, her name is still on the inactive roster of WWE’s internal list.

The former RAW Women’s Champion was discussed for a spot at the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble, but that idea was ultimately scrapped.

“One WWE source indicated that the optimistic return is 'around Spring’ for Asuka, and another said that no creative has been cooked up for her because she’s not available as of yet.”

That being said, the Empress of Tomorrow or the above-mentioned two names shouldn’t be available to make an appearance at Wrestlemania unless WWE makes a last-minute plan to insert them into the Women’s Battle Royal.