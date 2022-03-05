Wrestlemania 38: Two new matches announced; updated card

Last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Theory come to the ringside area to confront Pat on the mic. Theory bragged about being the protégé of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, who was backstage for the show.

Theory informed that Vince doesn’t like Pat, and considers him to be just another loudmouth like everyone else. Theory then went to ringside as McAfee got up to face off with him.

It was then that Theory announced that he is Theory’s WrestleMania opponent. After slapping to the face of Pat, Theory made his exit while laughing as Pat stood on the top of the announce table, to yell at him. Afterward, Michael Cole confirmed Theory vs. McAfee for The Grandest Stage of Them All.





Originally, Pat vs. Vince is the rumoured lineup for WrestleMania, which would be Vince’s first wrestling match since 2010. It was believed that the match would be confirmed during Vince’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, earlier this week but that didn’t happen.Vince simply offered Pat a match at WrestleMania and assured him to find a worthy opponent. Pat accepted the offer but he’s seemingly unhappy about competing against Theory at the Show of Shows.

Wrestlemania 38 will have celebrity involvement on the card as Jackass movie star Johnny Knoxville will compete in a match. Proving the rumours true, WWE has officially announced Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn for Night Two of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Sunday.



Over on Smackdown, Ricochet defeated Zayn to capture the WWE Intercontinental Title, capitalizing on a distraction by Knoxville. Zayn went ahead with his usual backstage rants, where he challenged Knoxville to a match on The Biggest Event of the Year.



Later in a backstage segment, Knoxville spoke with Kayla Braxton and accepted the challenge, saying that he’s not scared to wrestle in the ring against a low-down cheat like Zayn.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas. The updated card for the show goes as follows,Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik MysterioDrew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron CorbinWWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman ReignsJohnny Knoxville vs. Sami ZaynNaomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory