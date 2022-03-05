Wrestlemania 38: Two new matches announced; updated card

Bengaluru, March 5: Pat McAfee received his opponent for his sanctioned Wrestlemania 38 match. Raw Superstar Austin Theory will take on Pat in what appears to be the latter’s in-ring return.
Last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Theory come to the ringside area to confront Pat on the mic. Theory bragged about being the protégé of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, who was backstage for the show.
Theory informed that Vince doesn’t like Pat, and considers him to be just another loudmouth like everyone else. Theory then went to ringside as McAfee got up to face off with him.
It was then that Theory announced that he is Theory’s WrestleMania opponent. After slapping to the face of Pat, Theory made his exit while laughing as Pat stood on the top of the announce table, to yell at him. Afterward, Michael Cole confirmed Theory vs. McAfee for The Grandest Stage of Them All.
.@PatMcAfeeShow will return to the squared circle at #WrestleMania 38 in a battle against @austintheory1! https://t.co/Fx7ztEnD8M pic.twitter.com/tvRZCN1hG4— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 5, 2022
Wrestlemania 38 will have celebrity involvement on the card as Jackass movie star Johnny Knoxville will compete in a match. Proving the rumours true, WWE has officially announced Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn for Night Two of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Sunday.
Over on Smackdown, Ricochet defeated Zayn to capture the WWE Intercontinental Title, capitalizing on a distraction by Knoxville. Zayn went ahead with his usual backstage rants, where he challenged Knoxville to a match on The Biggest Event of the Year.
Later in a backstage segment, Knoxville spoke with Kayla Braxton and accepted the challenge, saying that he’s not scared to wrestle in the ring against a low-down cheat like Zayn.
.@realjknoxville will look to make a “Jackass” out of @SamiZayn when the two bitter adversaries clash on #WrestleMania Sunday! https://t.co/gMQd3FMj3u pic.twitter.com/6GaEviKSwb— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 5, 2022
