Wrestlemania 38: Updates on rumoured card for WWE PLE

Three matches for the Biggest Event of the Year have been confirmed, so far. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a “Winner Take All” match is the likely headliner for Night Two.

Charlotte Flair will be defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey in a match that should serve as the main event of Night One of the show. Also, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Women’s Elimination Chamber winner, Bianca Belair.





As for other matches for Wrestlemania 38, Sean Ross Sapp stated in a text-based Q&A session on Fightful Select that there’s a possibility of getting the dream match between Edge and AJ Styles.

While nothing is confirmed around the match, the idea has already been pitched, backstage. Both of these superstars aren’t involved in any programs on TV. Plus, they have also been clamouring for this particular match for years.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is planning on doing Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville with the Intercontinental Championship on the line at Wrestlemania 38.

Knoxville started appearing on WWE programming earlier this year for promotional purposes regarding his Jackass Forever movie and built a beef with Zayn. He also claimed to become a world champion, had a failed attempt at it during the Men's Royal Rumble by getting eliminated by Zayn.

That program will reportedly continue in due course, resulting in the inevitable singles matchup. Zayn has just become a three-time Intercontinental Champion by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in the latest bygone episode of Smackdown.

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s return to in-ring action is also likely happening, as reported earlier. His supposed opponent, Kevin Owens responded to a fan’s question on Twitter about his thoughts on Victoria, Texas, the hometown of Austin, by stating the following, “Sounds like a really lame place.”

“Read my lips. I can’t stand Texas,” Owens already stated on last week’s RAW. “I despise Texas and everything about it.” More on the story may be coming up when this week’s Raw airs from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South California.





Sounds like a really lame place. https://t.co/2aZgz4TP7M — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) February 20, 2022

The Miz will continue his ongoing program with The Mysterios. He’s promised to find a tag team partner for him and various sources confirmed that celebrity Logan Paul will be called back in WWE programming to fill up that spot.

In more news, last year’s WrestleMania did not include the Andre the Giant Battle Royal or the Women’s Battle Royal. But both the matches could be returning, this year at the WWE Network Specials.

Last year’s Andre the Giant Battle Royal was preponed to the SmackDown before WrestleMania. This match was fully scrapped, the year before at WrestleMania 36 amid the COVID-19 pandemic when the event took place at the Performance Center with zero fans.





WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Check out the possible card of the premium live event with a lot more expected to be added,WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman ReignsBecky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca BelairCharlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda RouseyEdge vs. AJ Styles“Stone Cold” Steve Austin Vs. Kevin OwensSami Zayn Vs. Johnny KnoxvilleThe Miz & Logan Paul Vs. Rey & Dominik MysterioDrew McIntyre Vs. Happy Corbin