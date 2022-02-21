Wrestlemania 38: Updates on rumoured card for WWE PLE

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Less than six weeks away in the WWE calendar, Wrestlemania 38 storylines will commence in full force, starting with tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw since the final stop, Elimination Chamber is in the history books.
Three matches for the Biggest Event of the Year have been confirmed, so far. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a “Winner Take All” match is the likely headliner for Night Two.
Charlotte
Flair
will
be
defending
the
SmackDown
Women’s
Championship
against
Women’s
Royal
Rumble
winner
Ronda
Rousey
in
a
match
that
should
serve
as
the
main
event
of
Night
One
of
the
show.
Also,
WWE
RAW
Women’s
Champion
Becky
Lynch
will
defend
her
title
against
Women’s
Elimination
Chamber
winner,
Bianca
Belair.
While nothing is confirmed around the match, the idea has already been pitched, backstage. Both of these superstars aren’t involved in any programs on TV. Plus, they have also been clamouring for this particular match for years.
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is planning on doing Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville with the Intercontinental Championship on the line at Wrestlemania 38.
Knoxville started appearing on WWE programming earlier this year for promotional purposes regarding his Jackass Forever movie and built a beef with Zayn. He also claimed to become a world champion, had a failed attempt at it during the Men's Royal Rumble by getting eliminated by Zayn.
That program will reportedly continue in due course, resulting in the inevitable singles matchup. Zayn has just become a three-time Intercontinental Champion by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in the latest bygone episode of Smackdown.
Stone Cold Steve Austin’s return to in-ring action is also likely happening, as reported earlier. His supposed opponent, Kevin Owens responded to a fan’s question on Twitter about his thoughts on Victoria, Texas, the hometown of Austin, by stating the following, “Sounds like a really lame place.”
“Read
my
lips.
I
can’t
stand
Texas,”
Owens
already
stated
on
last
week’s
RAW.
“I
despise
Texas
and
everything
about
it.”
More
on
the
story
may
be
coming
up
when
this
week’s
Raw
airs
from
the
Colonial
Life
Arena
in
Columbia,
South
California.
Sounds like a really lame place. https://t.co/2aZgz4TP7M— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) February 20, 2022
In more news, last year’s WrestleMania did not include the Andre the Giant Battle Royal or the Women’s Battle Royal. But both the matches could be returning, this year at the WWE Network Specials.
Last
year’s
Andre
the
Giant
Battle
Royal
was
preponed
to
the
SmackDown
before
WrestleMania.
This
match
was
fully
scrapped,
the
year
before
at
WrestleMania
36
amid
the
COVID-19
pandemic
when
the
event
took
place
at
the
Performance
Center
with
zero
fans.
It's OFFICIAL! @RondaRousey will challenge @MsCharlotteWWE at #WrestleMania! https://t.co/TGtmug345c pic.twitter.com/juEphpvDh9— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) February 5, 2022
