Wrestlemania 38: WWE has four top title matches planned for the show?

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has offered a new report that Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title is still planned to be the main-event of Wrestlemania 38.

The other title match for the WWE Championship will feature Seth Rollins defending the title against any one of Big E/Bobby Lashley/Kevin Owens since these three are top superstars from the Raw brand.

WWE had some sort of angle with Wrestlemania implications planned for their Day 1 PPV, earlier this month featuring Reigns and Lesnar. But Roman got pulled from the show due to COVID-19, and Lesnar ended up winning the WWE Title in a Fatal-5-Way main event.

It was noted by The Observer that Rollins was originally scheduled to win the WWE Title at Day 1 before plans changed and WWE crowned Lesnar as the new champion. Rollins’ WrestleMania 38 opponent will reportedly be the Royal Rumble winner, and Big E is the current favorite to win.

At this point, Lesnar is booked for his first WWE Title defense against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble on January 29. On that same night, Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Title against Rollins.

As for the top Women’s division matches for Wrestlemania 38, the original plans call for Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

WWE could be forced to change plans around Sasha vs. Charlotte since Sasha is currently out of action with a foot injury. She will miss the Royal Rumble who is also expected to be out of action for two months.

One of the legendary returnees at the upcoming Rumble match could end up being Flair’s opponent. The Queen won’t be defending her title at the Royal Rumble PPV, as she has declared herself into the fray of the 30-woman Royal Rumble match.

As for the other top Women’s Champion Lynch, she is scheduled to defend her title against Doudrop at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop defeated Belair and Liv Morgan in a Number-One Contender’s match on RAW this week.

Lynch got involved in the match and helped Doudrop win by taking out Belair at ringside, which indicates that a potential rematch against Belair could be in the works. Belair is also the favorite to win The Rumble to confirm her title bout against Lynch at the Show of Shows.

Once Royal Rumble passes by on January 29, we’re likely to get a clear picture about Wrestlemania matches. The 38th edition of the Showcase of Immortals will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.