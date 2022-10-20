Wrestlemania 39: Spoiler on top-most WWE Raw Superstar’s return from injury

Bengaluru, Oct 20: Becky Lynch currently appears at the very end of the vignette promoting WWE’s flagship program of Monday Night Raw, similar to the likes of John Cena or Roman Reigns, the poster boys of the company.
From that perspective, Becky Lynch is the top-most WWE Raw Superstar among all the regular roster members and henceforth, her absence from TV is being felt. This is due to the injury suffered by her in one of the co-main-events of Summerslam 2022.
As seen in the opening match of the July premium live event, Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to retain the RAW Women’s Championship. It was during the match that the challenger ended up separating her shoulder to get sidelined from in-ring competition.
Just a few days ago it seemed that the longest-reigning WWE Raw Women’s Champion was on the verge of returning from the injury, after she was in attendance, backstage during the October 4 episode of Raw. However, it seems like her hiatus is going to last for some more weeks.
This week, Becky Lynch made an appearance at Advertising Week New York where she was spotted sans arm brace indicating that the healing process is going well. Although, it will take time for her to get back full strength in her ruptured arm.
