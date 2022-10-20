Wrestlemania 39: Spoiler on top-most WWE Raw Superstar’s return from injury

From that perspective, Becky Lynch is the top-most WWE Raw Superstar among all the regular roster members and henceforth, her absence from TV is being felt. This is due to the injury suffered by her in one of the co-main-events of Summerslam 2022.

As seen in the opening match of the July premium live event, Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to retain the RAW Women’s Championship. It was during the match that the challenger ended up separating her shoulder to get sidelined from in-ring competition.

Just a few days ago it seemed that the longest-reigning WWE Raw Women’s Champion was on the verge of returning from the injury, after she was in attendance, backstage during the October 4 episode of Raw. However, it seems like her hiatus is going to last for some more weeks.

According to Fightful Select, no official plans were sketched within the WWE for an early return of Lynch, despite the previous rumours. Currently, the hope is that Big Time Becks will be back onboard before 2022 comes to an end so that she could be a significant part of Wrestlemania 39 builds,“Her doctors and physical therapists had thought it would be at least a couple of months before she could get near a ring. There’s no definitive timetable for her return.Those that we spoke to within WWE creative said they were hoping to have Becky Lynch back by the end of the year, but that wasn’t guaranteed, and was more being optimistic in the hope that she wouldn’t have surgery.”

This week, Becky Lynch made an appearance at Advertising Week New York where she was spotted sans arm brace indicating that the healing process is going well. Although, it will take time for her to get back full strength in her ruptured arm.





Only time will tell if the only dual female champion in WWE history can make the impending comeback within this year and make it back to the fold for the Road to Wrestlemania 39. One thing is certain and that’s she will be portraying 'The MAN’ babyface gimmick whenever it happens.Given that Ronda Rousey has officially turned into a heel superstar following Extreme Rules, chances are bright that the dream singles bout against Becky may happen at Wrestlemania 39 set from the SoFi Stadium in Hollywood, California.