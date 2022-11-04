WrestleMania 39 weekend schedule and Ticket details revealed by WWE

Keeping the usual tradition intact, the biggest premium live event of the year will arrive with a set of special events, WWE Hall of Fame, and a WWE NXT Specials. Plus, the weekly shows of WWE Raw and Smackdown - WrestleMania edition will also be in-store.

WWE generally runs shows from the Staples Center in Los Angeles but during the WrestleMania 39 weekend, they will be utilizing the Crypto.com Arena in that area.

WrestleMania Raw edition is slated to happen at the venue on Monday, April 3 while WrestleMania Smackdown will run on the prior Friday, March 31. Immediately after Smackdown, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will return, live on the WWE Network.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event will air on the WWE Network/Peacock six hours before WrestleMania 39 Night One on Saturday, April 1. At a glance, the entire schedule via WWE's press release goes as follows:

Friday, March 31: WrestleMania SmackDown

Friday, March 31: WWE Hall of Fame 2023 Ceremony (after SmackDown)

Saturday, April 1: WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Saturday, April 1: WrestleMania 39 - Night One

Sunday, April 2: WrestleMania 39 - Night Two

Monday, April 3: WrestleMania RAW

Tickets for three events (WrestleMania Raw, Smackdown + WWE Hall of Fame, and NXT Stand & Deliver) will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM PT via AXS.com. Also, three-day event combo tickets will be available this Monday, November 7th at 10 AM PT.

Tickets for WrestleMania 39 are still available on Ticketmaster and fans from all around the world can grab those. Back in August, the company reported that over 90,000 tickets were sold within the first 24 hours of its release.

In their official statement, WWE also stated that WrestleMania has "generated more than $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event" over the last decade.

WrestleMania 39 Week should also feature more events like WrestleMania Axxess, Fan meet-and-greet sessions, and more, which will be announced in the coming months.

As of this writing, no official match for WrestleMania 39 has been announced but the released poster confirmed top names like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, and Ronda Rousey for the show.