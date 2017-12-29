Wrestling show announced in India featuring former WWE superstars

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Back in the second week of this month, WWE superstars visited India to gift us an entertaining night. It was a 'must-see’ WWE Live show with the biggest main event in the country between Jinder Mahal and Triple H.

Now, another show has been announced on Facebook to take place in the subcontinent. This time around, an independent wrestling promotion will be the host of it.

The advertised superstars to appear in the show are quite big names who are more than enough to sell out the event. Most of them are former WWE superstars with huge popularity which is why the show might turn out to be even bigger than that hosted by the WWE.

As per the updates, the show has been named Encounter’ 18 that will take place in Khalgaon, Udaipur. It will take place on 24th of February. Rey Mysterio has been announced to be the main-eventer of the indie show as he will come back to the subcontinent after a long time. Check out the official statement,

“Encounter '18 - The Biggest and One of its kind of Wrestling Event first time ever in the history of Rajasthan.

Get ready to watch your favorite WWE Superstars wrestle live in front of you.

Feel the heat on 24th February 2018 at Khelgaon, Udaipur.”

The Great Khali will also be a part of the show which will definitely boost the ticket sales of the event. It is still not clear whether the seven-footer giant will be wrestling in the event since he has been away from the pro-wrestling circuit for almost four years now.

Apart from these two former superstars, names like Ryback, Chris Masters, Alberto Del Rio, John Morrison and Bobby Lashley will also be performing here in India. All of them are quite renowned since they were part of the WWE, at one point. Considering this, the match card is likely to be quite a stacked one.

Female names like Santana Garette, Katies Forbes will be present on the show, as well. More details of Encounter ’18 is likely to be out, sooner considering that less than two months remain from the actual date of the show.