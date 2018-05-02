WWE accept Roman Reigns won at Greatest Royal Rumble

But, that did not happen as Brock Lesnar ended up retaining the Universal Championship. However, the fans felt that the moment will arrive at the Greatest Royal Rumble event, where Roman Reigns received a second opportunity to 'conquer The Conqueror' inside a steel cage.

During the end of the match we saw The Big Dog hunting down his prey showering superman punches and spears. The final spear was delivered through the steel cage and this led to both the superstars falling out of the structure which was cause for controversy as the referee declared Brock Lesnar as the winner of the match.

When one battle ends for @WWERomanReigns, another one begins... and that new battle is with THIS MAN @SamoaJoe at #WWEBacklash! #RAW pic.twitter.com/lYEU1AD9hJ — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2018

The rules of a steel cage match says that you can win via 'pinfall or submission or by escaping the cage with both feet touching the floor’. In this case, it was clear that Brock Lesnar was still lying on the cage whereas Roman Reigns was lying on the floor. So, technically, the challenger should have won the match.

I understand i made an incorrect decision & want to apologize. During the #UniversalTitle match at #WWEGRR, i saw Brock Lesnar go thru the cage first and was concerned for the health and safety of both superstars. — chad patton (@chadpattonwwe) April 30, 2018

The match official, Chad Patton issued an apology via social media, days after the incident happened. He acknowledged the fact that not Brock Lesnar but Roman Reigns should be the Universal Champion, right now.

The general manager of WWE Raw, Kurt Angle also gave an interview on the WWE Raw fallout show, this week. He admitted that the referee made a major mistake at Greatest Royal Rumble. But, the official’s call is always the final one. So, it will remain that way, for now.

It is quite surprising to learn that WWE has not given another chance to the franchise player to win the Universal title. Probably, he will be kept away from the scenario, for now. Meanwhile he is in action this weekend at Backlash, where he will lock horns with Samoa Joe. While, Brock Lesnar is expected to be on a hiatus for the next couple of months.