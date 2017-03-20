English
WWE: After Paige, Summer Rae falls victim to video leak

By Staff

Bengaluru, March 20: WWE Diva Paige's reputation was harmed to a great extent after the picture and video leak happened last week.

Alongside her, current WWE superstar, Xavier Woods and a former superstar, Brad Maddox was also affected since they were seen in those videos.

Summer Rae (Image courtesy: Summer Rae Twitter handle)
Summer Rae (Image courtesy: Summer Rae Twitter handle)

The leaks were related to another leak that happened a week back when Hollywood celebrity like Emma Watson fell victim to it.

Added to the string now is a new name from WWE's female roster. It's Summer Rae who has been out of action for almost a year now.

Apparently, a video has been leaked featuring her on an adult website. The screenshot of the said video has gone viral.

The identity of Summer is not quite clear here as it was like Paige where she was clearly seen. So, there are quite confusions with these pictures.

The Raw roster member noticed this wave with these posts and quickly took her twitter handle to shut the fans up.

Here's what she posted on her Twitter account:

In this case, Summer Rae's career might not be at any risk since there's no proof that it was her in the video. However, it is the same social media site where Paige's pictures got leaked, first.

Some users of 4Chan and Reddit also claimed that they have private pictures of Summer, Maryse, Victoria and other WWE female talents. If these claims are true then there would be some more blasts in the near future.

At this time, the blonde-headed Diva is still recovering from an injury that affected her neck and back portion.

There's no chance of her immediate return but she might be a big addition to Raw once Wrestlemania passes by. The fans gave mixed reaction to her following this allegation:

Read more about: wwe wwe raw sports
Story first published: Monday, March 20, 2017, 12:40 [IST]
