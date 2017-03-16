English
WWE: Alberto Del Rio stops fans from trolling Paige on twitter

By Staff

Bengaluru, Mar 16: Paige and Alberto Del Rio have been dating since last year's May. After months of speculations of their legitimacy of their relationship, they got engaged in front of the world during an independent wrestling show.

Paige proposed her in the middle of the squared circle to officially get hitched with him.

Paige and Alberto Del Rio (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Now, the anti-Diva of the WWE has been seen in love with the former WWE superstar in an overwhelming way dragging her into fan backlash.

One such incident happened in the recent time when she was trolled on twitter while being adorable to her fiancee.

She was just trying to promote a wrestling promotion on the United Kingdom. The company named World Association of Wrestling is owned by her family situated in her hometown of Norwich, England.

A tweet was posted by her indicating that she is excited to attend the show and meeting her family. She also let knew that her boyfriend would be accompanying her calling her 'my Mexican'.

These words led to some much negative comments from the fans who thought she was just a show-off. Paige is not someone to let it go that way and hit back the trollers but that even fired up the fans.

Del Rio then had to intervene in between to stop this nonsense. He stopped the fans calling them 'dummies'. He further stated that he was a Mexican and they are dating. There's nothing wrong about it.

At this time, The Mexican Aristocrat has debuted in the Impact wrestling promotion by the name of Alberto De Patron.

Making the biggest impact on the show, he won the world heavyweight championship on his very first night.

Although, due to controversy, he had to relinquish the title and give it back to the former champion, Lashley. But the feud between these two will be continuing.

OneIndia News

Read more about: wwe wwe raw sports
Story first published: Thursday, March 16, 2017, 12:51 [IST]
