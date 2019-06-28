WWE and McMahon family net worth in 2019

It would not be wrong to define The Boss as the one who changed the course of Pop Culture on his own. A simple entertainment brand has become a household name for the sports fans through their weekly shows that in turn continued to out more money to McMahon's pocket. Thus he became a Billionaire whose net worth seems to be growing day by day.

As per Forbes.com, Vince McMahon's net worth is $2.8 billion which witnessed a massive jump of $1.3 billion from last year. This is a direct reflection of the two humongous deals that WWE has gone through with Fox Sports and Saudi Arabia sports authority.

Fox would be airing Smackdown Live for the next five years on their platforms along with additional contents for a value of $5 billion to the WWE brand. If that's not enough then the company also receives around $50 million or more, twice a year from hosting the Saudi shows. It took the overall WWE net worth to $5.71 billion. (As per macrotrends.net weighing the stock market values)

We have previously reported that The Chairman of the WWE earns $1.4 million, per annum on average. But in 2018, he received an additional amount of $5,658,238 million which does not show lack of business sense in him in opposition to his recent rusting condition in creative planning around Raw or Smackdown.

Linda McMahon, wife of The Boss comes second in terms of possessing net worth in their family who has a property of $1.35 million. (courtesy famousbirthdates.com) She served as a former WWE President before moving into the world of politics. She used to have a public office in Donald Trump's government as the Administrator of Small Business Administration representing the Republican party.

Stephanie McMahon would follow her mother who has a net worth of $79 million who has multiple WWE shares under her name. The current contributor in WWE creative also serves as the global marketing ambassador for the brand and receives an annual sum of around $2.81 million for her duties.

Her husband Triple H has a net worth of $40 million who owns the NXT brand and also gives creative inputs for the main roster. His corporate duties hand over the base paycheck of $710,000 whereas in-ring performances delivered a bonus paycheck of $5,031,459 in 2018. Lastly, Shane McMahon had a net worth of $35 million who do not have any creative control of backstage role on paper. He is purely an in-ring talent who received an amount of $955,175 in 2018.