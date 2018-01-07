WWE announce championship match for Brock Lesnar

Bengaluru, January 7: WWE Universal title will be defended earlier than scheduled as Brock Lesnar faces Kane in a live event prior to Royal Rumble PPV.

Brock Lesnar is considered to be the biggest box office attraction in all of sports entertainment for a reason. Whenever the company finds it unable to sell out any event or create the hype ups, he gets called up and do the tricks, right away. With his championship defense in jeopardy, his return was preponed to December 18th edition of the WWE Raw.

On that night, it was confirmed that the beast incarnate will have to defend his championship against two superstars at the same time. It will be a triple threat Universal championship match also featuring Kane and Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble PPV.

But, a recent announcement confirmed that the reigning champion will have to defend the title against a surprise superstar even before the dual brand PPV. Check out the confirmation made for a WWE Live event on January 27th, (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

“WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been added to the RAW live event on Saturday, January 27th at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD. Lesnar will be defending his title against Kane. The following night, Lesnar will defend his title against Kane and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match at The Royal Rumble pay-per-view.”

As you can see, Brock Lesnar will be working an extra date to sell out the show prior to Royal Rumble PPV and it will be first-time ever that he will feature in a match against the Big Red Machine, Kane. Despite spending almost two decades in the pro-wrestling industry, these two behemoths have never crossed paths, until now.

The previous main event for the house show was a six-man tag team match where The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose) were scheduled to face Sheamus, Cesaro, and Samoa Joe. However, that match was pulled due to the triceps injury suffered by Ambrose and Lesnar was scheduled in an impromptu matchup.

As the Royal Rumble main event is already set between Lesnar, Kane, and Strowman, it is not likely that any title change will happen on January 27th. Rather, the Conqueror would pick up yet another dominant win against Kane to gain some momentum heading into the Rumble event, the very next night.