WWE announce first five superstars for Greatest Royal Rumble event

In a recent statement from WWE.com, we got to know of the five names that will enter this Greatest Royal Rumble matchup. They are Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

It is interesting to see Daniel Bryan has been added to the card which will make this contest a must-see for every member of the WWE Universe. Furthermore, it is believed that the GOAT will start performing on a full-time basis inside the ring fby then which is why it might be possible that he might not be seen in the post of Smackdown General Manager, anymore, once Wrestlemania 34 is over.

Till now, Daniel Bryan has not travelled whenever the roster headed to the overseas for house shows and this will be the first in a very long time that he will be headed out for in-ring competition. This als0 indicates that more live event dates could be reserved for him in the future.

Furthermore, Kane will also be seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble show which means that he will still be present on the Monday Night Raw roster even after Wrestlemania 34. Also, Bray Wyatt has been included which hints that he will manage to get out of his deletion mode after falling into the Lake of Reincarnation in the Ultimate Deletion match.

Big Show is also being shown in the poster, which means that he will be back in the WWE by signing a new contract. Overall, it will be a great night for the fans at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m.

WWE.com invited fans all over the world to make this event, more successful,

“General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman, His Excellency Turki Al-Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia invite the world to celebrate this signature event."

"The inaugural Greatest Royal Rumble will deliver live, family-friendly entertainment to passionate fans across the Middle East. It is the first event as part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”