WWE announce full 2022 PPV schedule and WrestleMania 38 details

Plus, the promotion also confirmed that WrestleMania 38 will be a two-night event from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3.

While this ended speculations about WrestleMania still remaining a two-night show even after the pandemic, it also seems like WWE is tending to shift away from hosting PPVs on Sundays.

A number of the 2022 WWE pay-per-view events were announced as Saturday night WWE Specials on Peacock/WWE Network. The May, June, and September events are to be named, as of this writing.

The February and October slots have been left open for announcements in the near future. Going by WWE’s recent bookings, it’s likely that they intend to visit Saudi Arabia in those two empty slots.

The full WWE pay-per-view schedule for 2022 goes as follows:

– Saturday, January 1 – Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

– Saturday, January 29 – Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri

– Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas

– Sunday, May 8 – Pay-per-view at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode island

– Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Rosemont, Illinois

– Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

– Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location

– Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

As for Wrestlemania 38 tickets, they will go on sale Friday, November 12 at 11 AM ET. Travel Packages for the event will also be available on sale next month, on Monday, November 8 at 12 PM ET via Wrestlemaniatravel.com.

WrestleMania 38 pre-sale interests can now be registered now at wwe.com/WM38-presale. Seatgeek.com will also sell tickets for the biggest PPV event of the year where two-day combo tickets will be available. More details around the show will be announced by the WWE in due course.

WWE confirmed that February and October pay-per-views will be announced in the near future. Fans who are interested in updated ticket information for 2022 WWE pay-per-view events can now register at wwe.com/2022-PPV.