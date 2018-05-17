WWE announce MITB qualifying matches for next week’s Smackdown

In order to fulfill that, a huge match has been confirmed to take place on next week’s episode of Smackdown Live. It will be the last MITB qualifier for this year’s match from the men’s division. Samoa Joe will take on Big Cass in a one-on-one matchup. For the very first time, these two will go head-to-head in the main roster.

Check out WWE.com confirming this contest,

“There is one more opening for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and it will go to the winner of a battle next Tuesday between two of SmackDown LIVE’s most fearsome Superstars: Samoa Joe and Big Cass. Who will claim the final place in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Find out next Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

The scenario is quite interesting for this matchup as both of them are on-screen villains on Smackdown. Samoa Joe has been presented as the reckless force while Cass is yet to establish himself as a dominant heel force. It will interesting to see whether he’s able to pick up his first win after his return from injury.

Technically, he is not the favorite to win the contest. At present, a feud between Big Cass and Daniel Bryan is in progress. So, Bryan is expected to make his presence felt during this match to cost his rival the match. Bryan is still livid with Cass who insulted him with nasty talk about his family earlier this week on Smackdown Live.

The other qualifier match which is confirmed to take place on this week’s Smackdown is the next opportunity for the women’s division where Lana will take on Billie Kay of the IIconics. Lana appeared by Rusev’s side in a backstage segment to give the news of her in-ring return after which the match was made official.

The Ravishing Russian is not a regular wrestler on the roster. Hence, she is not the favorite to come out as the winner. Meanwhile, the IIconics are on their way to present themselves as the dominant villains on the roster. Undoubtedly, Billie is the favorite to win the contest with Peyton on her side. So, it looks like, Lana will not be able to make it to MITB on 'Rusev Day’.