WWE announce more championship matches for Money in the Bank

However, her celebration didn't last that long and turned out to be an absolute nightmare. While bragging about her legacy as the champion, she mentioned being better than the likes of 'Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and even Ronda Rousey’. Paige walked down to the ring to bring her down to earth and told her that the next championship defense at the Money in the Bank PPV.

After this announcement her opponent soon rushed out and it was none other than Asuka. Carmella reacted like she had seen a ghost approaching her and decided to leave the ring. Later, WWE.com made this match official with following post,

“At WWE Money in the Bank, Asuka aims to unseat SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella at the same pay-per-view where the current titleholder’s march to championship glory began one year ago.

Will Mella be Money? Or will the co-branded pay-per-view be all about Asuka? Find out at WWE Money in the Bank, Sunday, June 17, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on WWE Network!”

This is the second time that Asuka will compete in a women’s championship match. At Wrestlemania, she fought Charlotte Flair where she lost the match and the streak, as well. This time around, the former NXT Champion is a clear favorite against the Princess of Staten Island.

Meanwhile, another match was announced after last night’s Smackdown Live, where the WWE Championship will also be put on the line at the same PPV event on June 17th. This will be the fifth encounter between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. This time, though, the contender is likely to have the upper hand.

It's the latest chapter of the rivalry...



Will @AJStylesOrg or @ShinsukeN WIN the right to pick the stipulation for their @WWE Championship match at #MITB?! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/zHS3nfegHM — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2018

In the London episode of Smackdown Live, Nakamura pinned AJ Styles in the main event match and earned the right to choose the match stipulation for the title match Money in the Bank PPV. He is expected to choose a rule that suits his heel antics. We expect to learn about the stipulation when Smackdown returns, next week.