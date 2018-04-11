WWE announce Paige as new Smackdown General Manager

With that being said, it was just a matter of time that Daniel Bryan was named the former General Manager of the show. The speculations were already high that we would see a new authority figure for Smackdown Live and it turned out to be a huge surprise name. Shane McMahon introduced us to the new general manager, Paige.

It was quite shocking to learn about since just one night ago, the former WWE Divas Champion retired from the in-ring competition owing to the neck injury. While everybody thought that she might be gone from the company, she was given a new role in the WWE that would always keep her on the toes.

This is a decision that made the fans happy, undoubtedly. The pop that Paige received during the announcement was unbelievable. Considering that Smackdown Live is the land of opportunity run by Shane-O-Mac, a hugely popular name was required to fill up the shoes of a heavy name like Daniel Bryan. Paige is supposed to justify the role, for sure.

Furthermore, another good news for the fans is that the commissioner of the show confirmed that Daniel Bryan is back on the roster as a full-time WWE wrestler. It means that he will be seen in active in-ring competitions on weekly basis, from now onwards. Things can’t be better for a WWE show with Bryan’s name on the cards.

Meanwhile, it was evident that Paige would be utilized in another role of the WWE considering she is one of the most celebrity athletes in the WWE, globally. Her contract with the WWE is intact until 2019 which is why she has to be kept onboard. The same happened with Daniel Bryan himself when he was forced to retire, back in 2016. Hopefully, the 'anti-Diva’ can deliver to her very best on the blue brand each week.