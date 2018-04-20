WWE announce Ronda Rousey’s appearance for Euro tour

In the longest match of the night, Ronda forced the commissioner of WWE Raw to tap out. The very next night, Stephanie's arm was in a cast which indicates that the arm may have been broken by virtue of the devastating arm-bar from the bonafide MMA performer. This implies that the feud is expected to continue for a longer time.

But, most importantly, 'the baddest woman on the planet' will make more appearances in-ring capacity which is definitely a delightful news for the WWE fans. WWE.com released the schedule for the upcoming tour to Europe which includes the former UFC Bantamweight champ Ronda Rousey.

Starting from May 10th, it will be the half-yearly tour of UK consisting of all the performers from both WWE Raw and Smackdown Live. In total, 13 shows will be conducted including two televised shows of WWE Raw and Smackdown Live. Ronda is being advertised to appear in four of these events.

Check out the announcement on the official website,

“With a triumphant WrestleMania debut under her belt, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey will compete in Europe for the first time under a WWE banner during four dates of this May’s WWE Live tour.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet will appear on the May 16 date in Geneva, Switzerland, followed by May 17 in Vienna, Austria, May 18 in Turin, Italy, and May 19 in Paris, France.”

Apart from the tour to Europe, Ronda Rousey will also make her debut at the Madison Square Garden arena on June 16th. This will certainly keep her involved in a storyline. According to cagesideseats.com, she will show up on specific episodes of Raw where she needs to build up to a PPV night.

These sporadic appearances will help her to become the biggest box-office attraction in the women's division. It's just the similar way Brock Lesnar was used in a calendar year. For now, she might be gearing up to compete in a match at the next big event in WWE, Summerslam.