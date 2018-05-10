WWE announce Ronda Rousey’s first opponent in Euro tour

It will continue for 10 days over numerous cities of Europe. All the superstars from WWE Raw and Smackdown will be seen performing on the show. In addition, Ronda Rousey will also be seen competing for the first-time ever outside the USA. It will also mark her very first outing in a live show.

As of now, WWE has declared her first opponent for the tour. Ronda Rousey will compete against the former Women's Champion, Mickie James. This match will take place on May 19th in Paris, France. However, it was not disclosed who Rousey would face on the next three nights.

In combined, the biggest name of the women's division has been booked for four different nights during the Euro tour. Apart from her match, several other contests from the Paris show were also revealed which are as follows, (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

* Ronda Rousey vs. Mickie James

* Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

* Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

* Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

* Bobby Roode vs. Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins

Ronda Rousey has been involved in a storyline angle with Natalya since the post-Wrestlemania season. To build up her rivalry against her upcoming opponent, she had a physical confrontation with Mickie James. This happened on the April 23rd edition of WWE Raw where the veteran superstar was locked in an arm-bar.

'The baddest woman on planet earth' is booked in this feud to become the top babyface of the WWE Raw roster. By appearing in most of the episodes of the flagship show, she proved to be different than Brock Lesnar. So, we can certainly expect to see Ronda Rousey showing up in the WWE Raw edition in Europe, as well.