WWE announce Women’s Evolution Week; Update on all-female PPV

The platforms will be releasing contents centering on the growth of the WWE female division, especially over the past five years since the "Four Horsewomen" of WWE (Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair) arrived on the main roster.

It should be noted that five years ago, on July 13, they debuted on Raw that officially started the Women’s Revolution that later became Evolution. The company hosted a very special event on October 28th of 2018 on the WWE Network that created a milestone in the history of pro-wrestling.

It marked the first-ever all Women’s pay-per-view named Evolution. From both fans and critics' perspective, it turned to be a highly successful event which didn't follow up with the second edition.

It seems WWE does have some plans to have part II in August of this year. They have reportedly been planning a WWE Network Special in the week following SummerSlam. Now the rumbling has that this program could very well be Evolution II.

The biggest party of the summer is scheduled for August 23rd from Boston. (But it should be moved to the WWE Performance Center as no large gatherings are allowed in the city amid Coronavirus outbreak) Fightful is now reporting that exactly one week later, Evolution II could take place on August 30th at either the PC or Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida.

For the first Evolution night, WWE had Ronda Rousey as the main-eventer who had another mainstream attraction of Nikki Bella as the opponent. In their absence, WWE is supposed to bring a brand new attraction of the female roster who is a former world champion!

Rumours are rife about how WWE wants to arrange a grand debut for the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion and Knockouts Champion, Tessa Blanchard and there couldn't be any better opportunity to do it than Evolution.

For those who don't know, Tessa is the only female competitor who won men's world title in the history of this business and thus became the hottest free agent after Impact Wrestling suspended her.

Recent reports informed that WWE was sending out 'feelers to test the waters' with Blanchard so that they could bring her to NXT or the main roster. WrestlingNews.co added that she has been planning on her future, quietly. Sources stated that her WWE signing will be done in a hushed manner just to keep the debut as a surprise.

At this point, nothing is locked, for obvious as WWE could make changes in plan especially at this volatile time when things are getting affected due to COVID-19. But the good thing though is that Evolution is back in WWE's plans after a year.

Previously, while speaking to Talk Sport, WWE head-honcho Stephanie McMahon informed how they were always “pushing for” the next installment of the all-women show,

“It is certainly something that we are pushing for. There’s no official announcement just yet and yes, there was a balls in the air and wheels in motion in terms of this year and, of course, one of the big focuses was on our event in Saudi Arabia and having our women being allowed to perform. I’m hopeful to have an announcement on an Evolution 2, but there is nothing official to announce just yet.”