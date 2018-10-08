WWE announce World Cup tournament qualifying matches for this week's Smackdown

By the looks of it, several superstars from the active roster will participate in this inaugural World Cup tournament to crown a winner. Details on the format of the series is yet to be disclosed. There could be rounds for individual competitors or they might be grouped together by nations. Whatever it is, first the superstars have to qualify for the historic tournament at Crown Jewel PPV.

The promotion's website confirmed that the qualifications round will kick off from this week’s Smackdown Live where two big-time matches are set to declare the first set of competitors. A former world champion is set to make a return to take on the Apex Predator of the WWE in a renewal of rivalry. Big Show will return to action after a hiatus of more than a year to take on Randy Orton. Here’s the update from the official website of the company,

“Big Show will return to SmackDown LIVE this week to take on Randy Orton on the blue brand. Will The World’s Largest Athlete be able to shake off any ring rust and defeat the vicious Viper as he tries to advance in this world event at the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view? Or, will The Apex Predator strike first and take down Big Show and advance on in this international event? Find out this Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE.”

Big Show'a last match in WWE was on Raw back in September 2017. He delivered a classic against Braun Strowman before he had a surgery to fix a ruptured hip. Originally, he was a superstar from the flagship show and he might have received a free agent role now. Hence, he is allowed to appear on the Smackdown thsis week and the 1000th episode on October 16th as well.

The other match for the WWE World Cup tournament will be Jeff Hardy vs Samoa Joe as per WWE.com,

“The Charismatic Enigma will be looking to make a declarative statement to the WWE Universe as he competes in his first match since the scary incident that saw him land hard through a table and has to be stretchered out at WWE Hell in a Cell. The Samoan Submission Machine will also be aiming to reset and move forward after his (literally) brutal defeat to AJ Styles in the WWE Title Match at WWE Super Show-Down.”

Jeff Hardy was not in the best of form during his rivalry against Randy Orton. He also lost the must-win match inside the Hell in a Cell that ended in injury for him. He has every chance to pick up the win to advance to the Crown Jewel PPV. But the problem is The Destroyer who wants gain back momentum after losing the championship opportunity against AJ Styles, will be standing in Hardy's way.