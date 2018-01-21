WWE announced kick-off show and names from Smackdown Live for Raw 25

Bengaluru, Jan 21: WWE is throwing a big celebration on the auspicious 25th anniversary on Monday Night Raw. The company wants to make the night a memorable one bringing back multiple legendary names for the show. The list is getting longer, every day as new announcement keeps on coming in.

We also need to remember that this edition of WWE Raw will also be the go home episode for the Royal Rumble PPV. This is the first dual-brand PPV of the year where both Raw and Smackdown superstars will be participating. Hence, the officials will be bringing all of them together in Raw 25.

According to the recently released update on WWE.com, a series of top names from the blue brand will be appearing on the flagship show. The commissioner and general manager of the brand will be leading them. Check out the official updates,

“In addition to SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon and General Manager Daniel Bryan, WWE.com can confirm that WWE Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and The New Day will appear for the momentous celebration.”

It is to be noted that one of the most decorated superstars on the Smackdown roster, Randy Orton was not mentioned on the list. However, it was confirmed in a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com that The Apex Predator of the WWE will be appearing on the show. Over the years, he had many memorable moments on Raw.

Excited 2 announce that I will be coming 2 @WWE #RAW next Mon 4 #Raw25 yr anniversary celebration! After being on 581 episodes of Monday Night Raw, it feels great to come HOME! Excited 2 c all the amazing Superstars I worked with & reconnect with all of you the @WWEUniverse ! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/EVS4j1KmvK — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) January 18, 2018



Also, an additional show was announced just prior to the WWE Raw. A special kick-off show will be hosted in order to set the tone for the main show. Renee Young, Peter Rosenburg, Sam Roberts and David Otunga will be present on the panel breaking things down. Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross will also start joining them at the same time from the Manhattan Center.

Perhaps, the greatest in-ring announcer of all-time, Lilian Garcia was also confirmed to call things down. He was a big part of WWE Raw during the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era. To match up with all the older things of the show, it is expected that a retro set will be built to use on this special occasion.