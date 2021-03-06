WWE announces huge FastLane Title Match and celebration segment for Raw

WWE announced this cage match prior to the show and then went on to plug in the match through numerous segments including a confrontation between Reigns and Bryan in the opening sequences. Uso tried to come up with a cheap shot but Bryan sent him out of the ring by backfiring, right away.

Then in the SmackDown main event, Daniel Bryan was looked inside the steel cage with Jey Uso for a singles battle. He hit a Super Butterfly Suplex off the top of the cage structure before submitting Uso with the LaBell Lock. (YES Lock) Per the stipulation, Bryan thus earned a title shot from Reigns at FastLane.

Now it stands that the winner of Bryan vs. Reigns will go on to defend the Universal Title against WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania 37. WWE FastLane 2021 pay-per-view edition takes place on March 21 from Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida which is the final stop before 'Mania. At present two matches have been made official for the March PPV.

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

In another announcement, the new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will usher in The Almighty Era during this upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network. The All-Mighty will throw a celebration with the rest of The Hurt Business members - MVP and WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

As seen last week, Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz in a Lumberjack Match on this week’s Raw to secure the first WWE Title win of his career. The biggest win has almost confirmed that he will be the reigning WWE champion on the rest of The Road to WrestleMania 37, if not a sudden title defense is thrown upon at FastLane set from the ThunderDome within three weeks.

Speaking of ThunderDome, WWE’s exclusive setup for conducting Raw, SmackDown, and PPV tapings could be moving to the Yuengling Center on the University of South Florida campus in Tampa, Florida, a venue that was used to host Royal Rumble in 1995.

WWE has to move the current productions from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay sometime in early April, before WrestleMania 37, and given the current COVID-19 scenario, the company is planning on keeping their tapings in the Tampa market.

In an update received from the Wrestling Observer, WWE officials are having talks with the Yuengling Center for potential TV programming hosting. There is no confirmation available on whether the two sides have reached a deal for the new ThunderDome residency as we wait for official confirmation from WWE's side.