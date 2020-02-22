WWE announces The Bella Twins for 2020 Hall of Fame Class

Alexa Bliss confirmed the induction of the two former Divas Champions during a special Hall of Fame edition of her "Moment of Bliss" talk-show on SmackDown. The Bella Twins made their WWE TV returns to appear on the segment which appeared to be a true homecoming for them as the show took place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona which is hometown to the Bellas.

Congratulations to Nikki & Brie @BellaTwins on being the latest inductees into the #WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020! #WWEHOF https://t.co/seTiiJyCYj pic.twitter.com/evtxODkaHZ — WWE (@WWEIndia) February 22, 2020

Both the stars of the Total Bellas thanked WWE fans for their career, giving a special shout-out to their 'Bella Army’ without whom their journey would have been incomplete. Brie Bella mentioned the Hall of Fame induction is a 'cherry on top of a great year' for them who are pregnant, at the same time. Her twin sister, Nikki Bella is also engaged with Artem Chigvintsev to get married, soon.

Take a look back at The @BellaTwins' career in this exclusive photo gallery of the 2020 #WWEHOF Inductees.https://t.co/did9ByWr3K — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2020

While many of the WWE Universe may not consider The Bella Twins as true contenders for the Hall of Fame induction, there’s no doubt on their capability to be the absolute best. They have to scratch and claw on their way to the top at a time when the female superstars were least valued. Defying all the odds, both the Bella Twins were able to hold the Divas Championships, on separate occasions.

Plus, Nikki Bella will always be known as the longest-reigning Divas Champion of all-time with the title run continuing for 301 days. That was the tenure back in 2014-15 when the two Bellas ruled the Divas division courtesy of their 'Twin Magic’ which WWE also used as the stepping stone to kick-off the Women’s Evolution.

WWE.com specially mentioned the accolades of The Bella Twins through an article while hyping the big news around 2020 Hall of Fame,

“Throughout their time in WWE, The Bella Twins were part of many classic rivalries, facing off with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Stephanie McMahon and even each other. They also helped introduce a new generation of fans to WWE with their hit reality shows "Total Divas" and "Total Bellas," as well as their YouTube channel, which boasts more than 2.6 million subscribers.

And now, they're being recognized for their incredible careers with the ultimate honour: induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Don't miss The Bella Twins taking their place in sports-entertainment history during the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, April 2, during WrestleMania 36 Week. Tickets for the ceremony are available now at Ticketmaster and the Amalie Arena box office.”

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on April 2nd at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida as part of the WrestleMania 36 Weekend. Alongside The Bella Twins, Batista and nWo, names like "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith, Jushin Thunder Liger, and JBL are also being rumoured to get inducted into the most elite club available in sports entertainment.