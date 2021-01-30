WWE announces Title Matches for 2021 Royal Rumble & NXT TakeOver

Carmella will challenge the reigning champion Sasha Banks in a one-on-one contest at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view, this Sunday.

The Legit Boss and The Untouchable One have been feuding over the title for several weeks now. Last week, Banks defeat Carmella’s sommelier, Reginald in a rare intergender match on WWE programming. As per the stipulation of the match, Banks had to give away a title shot to her current rival.

In the prior matches between the two, Carmella defeated Sasha Banks via disqualification, with the title on the line, back on the December 11 SmackDown episode.

Banks then successfully defended his championship against Carmella at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 20 via submission. They will now compete in the third title match at Royal Rumble 2021 which will be the overall fourth title match announced for the PPV night.

Speaking of Rumble, Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka has been announced for Saturday’s special edition of WWE Backstage on FS1 with a big implication. The winner of this match will earn the number 30 spot in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

This match has likely been taped, already from the ThunderDome which FS1 will use during their Rumble preview purpose.

WWE previously announced that Saturday’s Backstage special will also reveal the number 30 spot in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match alongside the number 1 and 2 spots for the Women’s Rumble. This special Rumble edition will air on FS1 at 8 pm ET, and then replay midnight, and again on Royal Rumble Sunday at 5 pm ET. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Paige, and Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) will be hosting the show.

2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will go down this Sunday, January 31 from Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. The updated card for the show stands as follows:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Sasha Banks (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Sheamus, John Morrison, Edge, Elias, Mustafa Ali, 12 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina Snuka, 18 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

Alongside Rumble announcements, WWE has also disclosed the first match for NXT Takeover special on Valentine’s Day – Sunday, February 14. NXT Women's Championship will be hanging in the balance in a Triple Threat as the champion Io Shirai defends against Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm.

Storm and Shirai are in the middle of a feud on Wednesday nights for quite a few weeks until Martinez recently returned and attacked Shirai, to keep her off TV for a few weeks. Shirai then returned earlier this month, costing Storm and Martinez their first-round match in the inaugural Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic against Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.

This week’s NXT witnessed Shirai interrupting Storm’s in-ring promo where the latter declared that she was coming for the title. A brawl broke out between the two and Shirai got the upper hand until Martinez attacked her from behind. The three of them continued brawling, afterward. The segment ended with Storm standing tall with Shirai’s title.

This Triple Threat at Takeover was first revealed by ComicBook.com and then confirmed by WWE. Toni Storm spoke in an interview with the website and addressed this upcoming match as the biggest match of her WWE career, so far.

“Yeah. I mean, I can’t say I’m thrilled that Mercedes has managed to get herself in the way of my title opportunity, but I’m going in there with a game plan,” Storm said. “I’m not going to let her ruin this massive opportunity for me, the biggest match of my life so far. And yeah, she will not be standing in my way.”