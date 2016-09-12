English
WWE Backlash 2016: Twitterati react to the show and new champion AJ Styles

By Raja

Virginia, Sep 12: WWE Universe has embraced the Backlash PPV with open arms. They are loving the fact that AJ Styles is the new face that runs the place.

After years of accomplishment, the Phenomenal one has now grabbed the coveted prize in the sports entertainment and thus has become the face of the Smackdown brand.

WWE Backlash stole the show (image courtesy wwe.com)
The fans are also happy to see Becky Lynch as the first-ever Smackdown Women's champion. It is mention worthy fact that Becky was the first woman who got drafted to the blue brand and hence crowds always backed her to see the belt in her hand. She was the one who has not won the NXT championship despite her all the hard works inside the ring.

Also, Heath Slater is finally out of the free agent tag after a long time. He along with the veteran Rhyno is the new tag team champion and hence, as promised, Heath got the Smackdown contract. No wonder, the crowd has loved this decision, too. Hence they went all over to express their thought on Twitter making Backlash trending.

Read more about: wwe wwe smackdown sports
Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2016, 12:42 [IST]
