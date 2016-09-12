WWE Backlash 2016: Twitterati react to the show and new champion AJ Styles

The fans are also happy to see Becky Lynch as the first-ever Smackdown Women's champion. It is mention worthy fact that Becky was the first woman who got drafted to the blue brand and hence crowds always backed her to see the belt in her hand. She was the one who has not won the NXT championship despite her all the hard works inside the ring.

Also, Heath Slater is finally out of the free agent tag after a long time. He along with the veteran Rhyno is the new tag team champion and hence, as promised, Heath got the Smackdown contract. No wonder, the crowd has loved this decision, too. Hence they went all over to express their thought on Twitter making Backlash trending.

My heart is so happy for @BeckyLynchWWE. It's been a long road, but she's always been 1 of the best. Now the whole world knows. #WWEBacklash — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 12, 2016

This image is something so many of us thought we would never see. Phenomenal. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/45tmSQHhwj — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) September 12, 2016

I like and respect Kane...but Bray Wyatt should have gotten a convincing win here. Someone who should be unstoppable. #WWE #WWEBacklash — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) September 12, 2016

What a time to be a Wrestling fan / 2016 most shoking year So far https://t.co/if66F1n3ds — Diego Arias (@_BestSinceDay1) September 12, 2016

Congrats to @AJStylesOrg who has now held the WWE, TNA, IWGP and NWA World Championships. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/P3I2XLGjxC — Turnbuckle Magazine (@TurnbuckleMag) September 12, 2016

OneIndia News