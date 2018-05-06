WWE Backlash 2018: Match card, preview and schedule

Bengaluru, May 6: WWE Backlash 2018 is going to mark a new tradition in the PPV programming. Ever since the brand split happened, the brand specific PPV events were hosted in 2016 and 2017 except for the big-four shows of the year.
But, starting from now, all the events will be hosted in a dual brand manner. Both Raw and Smackdown superstars will participate in this.
Once again, Roman Reigns will be in the main event spotlight with a fellow Samoan superstar. Daniel Bryan will return to singles competition in a PPV event after three years. Plus, five championships will hang in balance at Backlash. All of these should make up the low buildup of the first PPV after Wrestlemania 34.
The event will be hosted at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The live streaming will be available in India on the WWE Network. Below-given is the schedule of Backlash PPV.
Live Streaming of Backlash: Monday, May 7, 2018, 5.30 AM (WWE Network, Sony Ten 1, Ten1 HD Network)
Repeat: Monday, May 7, 2018, 6 PM (Sony Ten 1, Ten1 HD Network)
Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 9 PM (Sony Ten 1, Ten1 HD Network)
Sunday, May 13, 2018, 2 PM (Sony Ten 1, Ten1 HD Network)
The Superstars of #RAW and #SDLive are all under one roof THIS SUNDAY at #WWEBacklash, streaming LIVE at 8e/5p only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/S34G2uVmnx— WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2018
Check out the match card with potential outcomes,
How is @mikethemiz feeling heading into #WWEBacklash and a potential NINTH #ICTitle victory? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/J4Z5Z4AeGh— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2018
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins vs. The Miz
Prediction: As per the recent advertisements, Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his IC title at the upcoming UK tour. He is likely to drop the championship to Finn Balor in his homeland. So, for now, there's no way that he is going to drop the title. From storyline perspective too, it does not suit that The Miz will recapture the title, yet again and move towards WWE Raw. Rather, he should gear up for the main event run.
"Before I get my hand raised, I get RKO'd for the first time in a long time...it's going to be a lot more intense at #WWEBacklash." - @JEFFHARDYBRAND #SDLive pic.twitter.com/sthkPOKPAG— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2018
WWE United States Championship Match
Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton
Prediction: A fun fact about this match is that two Grand Slam winners will collide at Backlash. With the multi-time world champions competing in this contest, this is going to be a slobber-knocker. Jeff Hardy is a strong champion and he should remain in that way. So, dropping the title in quick time after winning will not help. So, he should come out as the winner.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @BraunStrowman & @fightbobby will square off against @FightOwensFight & @SamiZayn at #WWEBacklash! #RAW pic.twitter.com/DDwLNjuzq2— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2018
Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Prediction: The team of Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman is rolling at the moment. Competing together, there can't be a better force than these two. So, there's no way that they will digest a loss. But, a certain twist can be in-store where Lashley might turn heel to create more heat against his character. If this happens then, Owens and Zayn should pick up the win.
The #HappiestPlaceOnEarth becoming the #SaddestDayEver? 🎢😢@AlexaBliss_WWE isn't going to let the bully win this Sunday at #WWEBacklash.... #MomentOfBliss @NiaJaxWWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/d82KNQP6wZ— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2018
Raw Women’s Championship Match
Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss
Prediction: Nia Jax winning the championship at Wrestlemania received massive cheers. But, she is not a high-rated star in the women's division like Alexa Bliss. So, the title reign failed, so far and should come to an end, for now. Giving the title to the trusted shoulder, yet again will be more fruitful for the officials. Hence, Bliss is the favorite to win at Backlash.
#WWEBacklash is shaping up to be 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RBMbypBMin— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2018
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair
Prediction: The same can be said for the Smackdown women's division, too. The audience is not at all over with the title reign of Carmella. On a long-term planning, keeping the title on former MITB holder will not make sense much. So, we should not be surprised to see Charlotte winning the championship for the sixth time in his career. She is clearly the favourite in this bout.
One last message was sent to @WWEDanielBryan before #WWEBacklash by @BigCassWWE... #SDLive pic.twitter.com/bHBahy9fQT— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2018
Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
Prediction: Seeing Daniel Bryan competing in the squared circle is always a pleasure to the fans. However, this time around, he might not get the success. For now, Big Cass is scheduled to get a huge push on the roster. So, handing him a loss against Bryan, will not be good for his career. So, the chances are high that the seven-footer will emerge as the victorious at Backlash.
Don't miss @WWERomanReigns and @SamoaJoe collide at #WWEBacklash, streaming LIVE THIS SUNDAY at 8e/5p on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/DPTs4FmOn7— WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2018
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe
Prediction: Despite the failure that Roman Reigns suffered in recent times, he is still the main event player at Backlash. This indicates that the officials have not lost faith in him. So, he should be given another chance to pick up the momentum. The Big Dog needs to win this contest and he will. Defeating the Samoan Submission Machine will solidify his status on WWE Raw.
What will happen when @AJStylesOrg defends the @WWE Championship against @ShinsukeN in a #NoDQ Match at #WWEBacklash? Find out THIS SUNDAY, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork at 8e/5p! pic.twitter.com/Lp04f8IF9X— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2018
No Disqualification Match For The WWE Championship
AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Prediction: The chances are 50-50 for both the competitors in the WWE Championship match. Shinsuke Nakamura had a solid run with the heel character. This is the perfect time for him to pick up the title. Plus, the no disqualification stipulation added to the Backlash match, will certainly give him, the upper hand. But, if the officials planned to have a Styles vs. Joe feud in-store then the champion might retain the title.
