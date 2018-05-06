WWE Backlash 2018: Match card, preview and schedule

But, starting from now, all the events will be hosted in a dual brand manner. Both Raw and Smackdown superstars will participate in this.

Once again, Roman Reigns will be in the main event spotlight with a fellow Samoan superstar. Daniel Bryan will return to singles competition in a PPV event after three years. Plus, five championships will hang in balance at Backlash. All of these should make up the low buildup of the first PPV after Wrestlemania 34.

The event will be hosted at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The live streaming will be available in India on the WWE Network. Below-given is the schedule of Backlash PPV.

Live Streaming of Backlash: Monday, May 7, 2018, 5.30 AM (WWE Network, Sony Ten 1, Ten1 HD Network)

Repeat: Monday, May 7, 2018, 6 PM (Sony Ten 1, Ten1 HD Network)

Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 9 PM (Sony Ten 1, Ten1 HD Network)

Sunday, May 13, 2018, 2 PM (Sony Ten 1, Ten1 HD Network)



The Superstars of #RAW and #SDLive are all under one roof THIS SUNDAY at #WWEBacklash, streaming LIVE at 8e/5p only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/S34G2uVmnx — WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2018



Check out the match card with potential outcomes,



WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. The Miz



Prediction: As per the recent advertisements, Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his IC title at the upcoming UK tour. He is likely to drop the championship to Finn Balor in his homeland. So, for now, there's no way that he is going to drop the title. From storyline perspective too, it does not suit that The Miz will recapture the title, yet again and move towards WWE Raw. Rather, he should gear up for the main event run.

"Before I get my hand raised, I get RKO'd for the first time in a long time...it's going to be a lot more intense at #WWEBacklash." - @JEFFHARDYBRAND #SDLive pic.twitter.com/sthkPOKPAG — WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2018



WWE United States Championship Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton



Prediction: A fun fact about this match is that two Grand Slam winners will collide at Backlash. With the multi-time world champions competing in this contest, this is going to be a slobber-knocker. Jeff Hardy is a strong champion and he should remain in that way. So, dropping the title in quick time after winning will not help. So, he should come out as the winner.



Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn



Prediction: The team of Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman is rolling at the moment. Competing together, there can't be a better force than these two. So, there's no way that they will digest a loss. But, a certain twist can be in-store where Lashley might turn heel to create more heat against his character. If this happens then, Owens and Zayn should pick up the win.

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

Prediction: Nia Jax winning the championship at Wrestlemania received massive cheers. But, she is not a high-rated star in the women's division like Alexa Bliss. So, the title reign failed, so far and should come to an end, for now. Giving the title to the trusted shoulder, yet again will be more fruitful for the officials. Hence, Bliss is the favorite to win at Backlash.



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair



Prediction: The same can be said for the Smackdown women's division, too. The audience is not at all over with the title reign of Carmella. On a long-term planning, keeping the title on former MITB holder will not make sense much. So, we should not be surprised to see Charlotte winning the championship for the sixth time in his career. She is clearly the favourite in this bout.



Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Prediction: Seeing Daniel Bryan competing in the squared circle is always a pleasure to the fans. However, this time around, he might not get the success. For now, Big Cass is scheduled to get a huge push on the roster. So, handing him a loss against Bryan, will not be good for his career. So, the chances are high that the seven-footer will emerge as the victorious at Backlash.



Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

Prediction: Despite the failure that Roman Reigns suffered in recent times, he is still the main event player at Backlash. This indicates that the officials have not lost faith in him. So, he should be given another chance to pick up the momentum. The Big Dog needs to win this contest and he will. Defeating the Samoan Submission Machine will solidify his status on WWE Raw.



No Disqualification Match For The WWE Championship

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Prediction: The chances are 50-50 for both the competitors in the WWE Championship match. Shinsuke Nakamura had a solid run with the heel character. This is the perfect time for him to pick up the title. Plus, the no disqualification stipulation added to the Backlash match, will certainly give him, the upper hand. But, if the officials planned to have a Styles vs. Joe feud in-store then the champion might retain the title.