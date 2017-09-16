WWE: Big Championship match confirmed for Smackdown Live

New Delhi, Sep 16: For two consecutive weeks, Smackdown Live came up with two big editions of the show.

It was special Sin City edition, last time around, where none other than Vince McMahon returned to address the situation between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. Plus, there were three championship matches stored on the night.

Now it looks like that there will be yet another title match that will take place on this upcoming Tuesday Night. This time around, the United States Championship will be on the line as confirmed by the WWE. AJ Styles will defend his title for two consecutive weeks.

Following his championship win at Summerslam against Owens, The Phenomenal One let us knew that he will reinstate the US Open Challenge for the entire roster of Smackdown Live. He is determined to upgrade the prestige of this title and there's no better way to do it by defending it, each week.

As part of this, he defended the US title against Tye Dillinger, last week. Despite all the efforts, the Perfect 10 was not able to pick up the win. Baron Corbin was not happy with this match since he defeated Dillinger, prior to this week.

So, right after the match, he went straight to attack the champion. He ended the segment by delivering an End of Days on Styles. Plus, we also heard him uttering that he will answer the open challenge, next week. This was not an official news of the forthcoming match until the confirmation was made.

Cathy Kelley dropped the big news on WWE's Twitter handle stating that on Smackdown Live, AJ Styles will defend his United States championship against The Lone Wolf. This will be their first matchup in their ongoing rivalry. At one point, this match was bound to happen.

Considering that Corbin is likely to have a stretched feud against the face that runs the place, he is not likely to win the title on the show. Rather, it might witness a DQ finish which will set up a rematch. These two are supposed to have a PPV championship match, going forward at Hell in a Cell in October.