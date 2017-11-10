WWE: Big match planned for Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania 34

Bengaluru, Nov 10: Kurt Angle made a miraculous in-ring return to the squared circle at the TLC PPV. The main event of the show was scheduled between The Shield going on against The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, and Kane.

But, Roman Reigns fell victim to a viral infection that forced him to stay away from the event. The Raw GM inserted himself into the contest, all of a sudden making it a historic night where he competed in a WWE ring after 11 years and led his team to victory.

This was considered to be a one-off affair for to fill in the gap of the franchise player of the company. We thought that we have to wait until the Wrestlemania PPV to witness him in a singles match, next. However, WWE confirmed that the former WWE Champion will also lead team Raw at Survivor Series which means he will be seen in action, again within a month.

It is to be noted that Stephanie McMahon returned on her show to force Kurt Angle to be the team captain. We also know that Angle will lose his job if he fails to lead his team to the victory after last year's loss suffered at the hands of team blue.

This is definitely an indication of a beginning of a storyline between the GM and Commissioner of the flagship show. As per reports from cagesideseats.com, this rift will culminate to a Wrestlemania match between Triple H and Kurt Angle,

“Triple H vs. Kurt Angle could be the direction for WrestleMania 34, and Stephanie McMahon's return and demand for Survivor Series the start of it.”

So, going forward, we will see the WWE Hall of Famer having more conflicts with the McMahon family which will force the cerebral assassin to return to Raw in the near future. This will reincarnate one of the best feuds in the history of the WWE from the Attitude Era days.

Both, Kurt Angle and Triple H are multi-time world champions cum pioneers of the pro-wrestling industry. Their previous feud also involved Stephanie McMahon forming a love triangle causing a match at Wrestlemania 18. This time, too, the billion dollar princess should have an important role in the storyline resulting in the blockbuster match at the show of shows.