WWE: Big names rumoured to be fifth member of Smackdown women’s team

New Delhi, Nov 18: At this time, all the lineups for Survivor Series are finalized except for the women's division team from Smackdown. Both team Red and team Blue declared their teams for the traditional tag team match at Survivor Series. Raw's team is still intact whereas Smackdown's team is set to alter owing to a title change.

On this past edition of the show, Charlotte Flair received a shot to challenge Natalya for the Smackdown women's championship. It was a rematch from Hell in a Cell PPV that hosted in the hometown of the Flairs. The Queen locked in the Figure Eight move to make Nattie tap out and become the new title holder.

By virtue of this win, Charlotte Flair will now challenge Alexa Bliss in the Champion vs. Champion match. Previously, she alongside Naomi, Carmella, and Tamina Snuka were announced to represent team Smackdown under the captaincy of Becky Lynch.

With Charlotte moving into the singles match, there's a big gap that should be filled up. Quite interestingly, WWE has not announced the replacement for this position. Rather, they are keeping it a secret indicating that a surprise return will take place in this spot.

In a report from the Facebook page of The 434, it was revealed that Nikki Bella is the most probable name to get inserted into the slot. She will make the much-anticipated comeback to become the fifth and final member of Team Smackdown. It is to be noted that her fiancée, John Cena will also make a one-off return on the show.

Considering Survivor Series is a dual brand PPV, the WWE officials are likely to bring more big names to garner some mainstream attention to the event. Nikki Bella is a celebrity in her own right and can certainly do justice to the role. For now, she is done with Dancing with the Stars stint and waiting for a comeback.

Apart from the longest reigning Divas Champion, there are several other names who might show up for Smackdown.

Paige is the other one who is waiting to return, as well. If no surprise appearances are scheduled then anyone from Natalya and Lana will be chosen to represent team blue.

