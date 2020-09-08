WWE Brand Invitational returns; Champions vs Champions & Title Match set

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw featured Cesaro and Nakamura making a surprise appearance on the show after Ford and Dawkins defeated Andrade and Angel Garza in a non-title tag team match. The two teams traded shots on the mic until the tag champs of the blue brand laid the challenge down which was accepted, right away and the match got confirmed.

Cesaro mentioned during the challenge that the Brand To Brand Invitational will now be held, quarterly. Back at Extreme Rules 2020, Cesaro and Nakamura won the tag titles from the New Day whereas the Street Profits hold the Raw tag titles since WrestleMania makes them the longest-reigning tag champions of recent times.

The Brand To Brand Invitational was first introduced in WWE programming back in May 2020 that can be defined as a modified version of the Wild Card Rule. It allows handpicked superstars to appear on rival brands for laying down challenges and create some fresh lineups. The concept was created as part of the roster issues amid the coronavirus situation. WWE trimmed out the process, pretty quickly though in the same month which is now apparently back.

We have to wait and see what could be next in this Brand To Brand Invitational. Meanwhile, significant changes on both Raw and SmackDown roster are expected, next month as the WWE Draft should return. It was earlier reported that WWE wanted it to host in August but the exciting shakeup was then pushed back to October.

WWE instead conducted two back to back pay-per-view events, namely SummerSlam and Payback 2020 instead of the Draft in August. They perhaps wanted to keep it in the original slot of October, like 2019 when USA Network and FOX received TV deals for Raw and SmackDown, respectively. Thus, it's likely to be the final Brand Invitational before the 2020 Draft, promising some more fresh matches in the coming weeks.

Next week's WWE RAW will also feature a title match where RAW Women's Champion Asuka defends her belt against Mickie James. The veteran challenger was able to impress Asuka and was granted a title opportunity after defeating Lana in a singles contest, last week. Also, last night, Asuka and Mickie defeat Lana and Natalya in a tag team match.

Asuka won the Raw Women's Championship for the second time in her career at SummerSlam 2020 when she submitted Sasha Banks to the Asuka Lock. She was in search of a new opponent until Mickie James made her return on Raw after recuperating from an injury. It seems like Natalya could also join these two in the title picture, making it a three-way feud, heading into Clash Of Champions 2020.