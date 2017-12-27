WWE: Brock Lesnar’s updated schedule for the year 2018

Bengaluru, Dec 27: As we all know, Brock Lesnar is that particular superstar in the WWE who only works a handful amount of days in an entire year. However, he has worked more than expected number of matches in this year. This was due to his Universal title run that began at Wrestlemania 33 and still going strong.

New Year was the expected date where he was supposed to be back onboard to create hype up around his next title defence.

However, he resurfaced on the December 18th episode of the flagship program that led the Raw GM to confirm a triple threat match for the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV. He is being forced to defend his title against Kane and Braun Strowman, at the same time.

As per the latest confirmations from the WWE, the beast incarnate will be present on the very next edition of WWE Raw, next week. For the first time ever, the flagship programme of the WWE will be hosted live in the evening of New Year and the Conqueror will be appearing to sell it out.

There’s no doubt that the storyline between Kane and Braun Strowman has been getting stale, for now. They both have been part of squash matches on this bygone edition of WWE Raw which failed to impress the crowd. With Brock Lesnar returning to the show, we can definitely expect a packed build up to the Universal Championship matchup.

Meanwhile, here’s the entire appearance schedule for the beast incarnate until Wrestlemania, (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

January 1st: RAW in Miami

January 8th: RAW in Memphis

January 28th: Royal Rumble in Philadelphia

February 26th: RAW in Anaheim

March 30th: Live event in Boston

April 8th: WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans

It is to be noted that WWE Raw will be hosting its 25th anniversary on the January 22nd episode at the Barclays Center in New York. Although this list does not feature him on the show, the venue has recently enlisted him in the schedule ensuring that he will be present on the go home episode of Royal Rumble.

Also, the reigning champion is not being advertised on the post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Raw nor on the Elimination Chamber PPV. It means once the Rumble event gets concluded, he will be on a one-month hiatus prior to Wrestlemania 34.