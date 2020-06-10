WWE cancels championship program for Jinder Mahal due to injury

After being away from the championship picture for a long time due to an extended hiatus caused by an injury, he has just returned to the scene to pick up some momentum, but another injury has ruined big plans for the Modern Day Maharaja.

WWE apparently had a main-event feud sketched between Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal in the near future on Raw, based on these two stars' past connections. WrestleTalk has reported that Mahal was supposed to get a 'significant push' on the roster, as the Raw Executive Director, Paul Heyman, wanted him to be the next challenger of the reigning champion.

But that program can't happen, anytime soon as Mahal is out of action, again. As informed by the Instagram account of the Modern Day Maharaja, he had to undergo a second knee surgery within a year.

He posted a photo with his leg fully bandaged following the operation procedure. While he didn’t give away the details of the surgery, he did promise to come back, better than ever.

It could have been a high time for Jinder Mahal on Raw as his former buddy Drew McIntyre is the current WWE Champion who seemed pretty interested to start a rivalry against the India-native.

These two have been part of the 3MB stable alongside Heath Slater back in the days. They also shared the same experience of getting fired by WWE, at the same time, and then struggled a lot to reach the top.

So no wonder, WWE could have stitched a compact storyline between these two superstars on Raw. But the knee surgery won't allow Jinder Mahal to come back in months to follow. So until and unless McIntyre remains the champion for a long time, chances are less, that this scrapped angle would be reignited.

While speaking with Sports Matters TV, Drew McIntyre promised that we will see a 'whole new' Jinder Mahal in the future. He was also down with the idea of wrestling his 3MB stablemate as there's a lot of back-stories that could play off nicely to have an organic set up for the feud.

"He was there the whole time, both getting fired and me trying to go out there in the independents to make my name. He went off, kind of gave up [and] stopped working out. He turned his life around, went back to the promo and became WWE Champion before me.

It wasn't exactly universally praised as when I won the WWE Championship, so there's so many possible layers to this story that the world has seen on television and have not seen. It could make for one of the most memorable feuds of all time. There's so much material," McIntyre said about Mahal (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

Jinder Mahal got injured in June 2019 during a WWE live event that caused his first knee surgery that same month to repair a 'ruptured patella tendon'. Just before that operational procedure, he signed a five-year deal with the WWE and thus made a comeback on the April 27, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw.

He defeated 205 Live’s Akira Tozawa in a dominant way and seemed to have moved away from his villainous gimmick. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE was interested in positioning Mahal as a babyface going forward. The company wanted to have a top babyface from India and Mahal was the right choice for them. But that plan didn't come to fruition as he appeared to be an injury-prone wrestler.