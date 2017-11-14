WWE cancels first day of WWE Live in India tour

New Delhi, Nov 14: As per the latest update, the first day of WWE Live in India has been cancelled. The two shows were previously supposed to take place on December 8th and 9th.

The first show has been called off, all of a sudden with 'supershow' being announced on the second day. The announcement came in a press release.

There have been multiple changes in the matches of the WWE Live match card over the past few weeks, already. Now, with the first show getting withdrawn means the company might be dealing with some budget issues while hosting a show in India. So, it will be better for them to put up one single show rather than two.

All the matches from Day 1 have been rejected. The superstars who were previously announced to feature in both the shows will now perform on the second day, only. Jinder Mahal is still being advertised in the main event spot but his match against Kevin Owens will not happen.

Rather, the main event of the WWE Live in India will witness Jinder Mahal going up against Triple H. The former WWE Champion will get a lifetime opportunity to compete in a match in front of the hometown crowd against the 14-time world champion. Check out the press release:

“WWE and Sony Pictures Networks India today announced that WWE Live in India at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium will now feature one "Supershow" on Saturday, December 9, including the return of WWE Superstar Triple H™ vs. “The Modern-Day Maharaja”, Jinder Mahal™, in the main event.”

IT'S OFFICIAL! #TheGame @TripleH has heard your voice, #India!

Prepare for #WWELive 'Supershow' on 9th Dec, where he will be taking on your very own #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal. Are you going to be there to witness this epic match?

Tickets: https://t.co/r7RdyuQVEp pic.twitter.com/8uMi1ixZiE — WWE (@WWEIndia) November 14, 2017

“To meet the requests of WWE fans in India, and deliver the biggest main event in the country’s history, WWE is combining two nights of family-friendly action into a one-night-only, exclusive Supershow.”

Tickets are still available on bookmyshow.com for the WWE Live event. The fans who have bought tickets for Day 1 can either exchange it for the Day 2 passes or they demand the full refund by seeking help from the Bookmyshow customer service.

There has been a slight change in the match card, too. Indian wrestlers, Jeet Rama and Kishan Raftar have been added to the show. They will take on The Miz and his partners, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.