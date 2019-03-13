WWE CEO Vince McMahon gives ultimatum to Kofi Kingston

Mr.McMahon announced that, in order to face Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania 35 for the WWE Championship, Kofi Kingston will have to win a Gauntlet match. He will have to defeat Randy Orton, Sheamus, Cesaro, Samoa Joe and Rowan on a single night. This is something that we have never seen in the history of WWE. But with the backup from all around the globe, the high-flyer is ready to touch the sky.

The Boss appeared during the main event of Smackdown to announce that Kofi Kingston will not get a WWE title chance that easily as he felt Kofi is not that caliber of player who could be part of a Wrestlemania main event. However, McMahon admires the past accomplishments earned by a superstar who’s always been a mid-carder.

And added that one day, Kofi will get into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of The New Day, not as a solo star. But, after all the negative comment, he still wanted to give Kofi one last chance to make it to the showcase of immortals and hence announced the Gauntlet match for next week’s Smackdown.

McMahon single-handedly took the responsibility to take opportunities away from Kofi Kingston. He started an angle where the crowd favorite started taking punishments for doing nothing wrong. At first, he was robbed-off the title opportunity at Fastlane PPV. Kevin Owens was handed a chance straight after his return from injury.

Kofi demanded to be added in the Fastlane title match for a second time. But Vince McMahon denied him again and decided to punish Kofi instead by putting him in a handicap match. So The New Day member demanded an answer from The Boss on last night's Smackdown. He alongside WWE Universe needed the answers to McMahon's actions. Well, we received an ironically fitting answer when The Boss mentioned Kofi as a B+ player.

Apparently, it's nothing but an indirect endorsement from Vince McMahon himself to earn more cheers for Kofi Kingston. The genius mind turned himself into a true heel just to push the Kofi-Mania going around. This would prepare the stage for a WWE championship match for the veteran at Wrestlemania 35. So WWE fans better get ready to witness a miracle when Smackdown airs live from Indiana on March 19th.