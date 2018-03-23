WWE champion AJ Styles gives update on injury

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn attacked the reigning WWE Champion from behind. After delivering an assault, he was sent back to the locker room in an incompetent state. The referee gave the X-signal which was the first clue of his legit injury. WWE has never given an update on the same and he was never seen in action, as well since then.

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave some news on the injury and he was not sure whether it was picked up at MSG or earlier to that. Plus, the extent of the injury was also unclear. Check out his quotes, (quotes courtesy stillrealtous.com)

“I don’t even know the injury. I know that the injury in the Garden, the injury they did a knee injury angle so that may mean it’s a knee injury. The severity of it, I mean I just think it’s interesting how the lengths that they’ve gone to keep it quiet.”

But, the fact that AJ Styles was scheduled for a checkup on this past Monday Night was a major concern. He, however, showed up on Smackdown Live which brought a sigh of relief to the fans. Furthermore, the Phenomenal One also talked to Catch News about how he is dealing with the injury.

The interviewer questioned him about the same adding whether the WWE title match at Wrestlemania is in doubt. As a true champion, the phenomenal one answered that even if he was one leg short at the day of the biggest event, he will compete on the show.

Below are the comments from the current title-holder that re-assured the fans to not panic,

“If my leg got cut off, I’d find a way to make it to WrestleMania. So I think just to answer that question, I will be wrestling Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania. Don’t worry about it. It’ll be fine.”

After his assurance, the dream match between AJ Styles and Nakamura is still on in New Orleans. As a precautionary step, the officials did keep him away from in-ring competition ever since the Fastlane PPV. He was sitting at ringside on this past edition of Smackdown, as well. Hopefully, this rest will make him fit enough to compete at Wrestlemania.