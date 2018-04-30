WWE Championship match added to Backlash PPV

After the match, Nakamura turned into a heel by hitting a low blow to the Phenomenal One. No one saw that coming and the audience watching live and at home were completely stunned. Later, the Artist repeated the same move on the reigning champion to continue the rivalry. So, it was just a matter of time that we would have received a rematch.

At the Greatest Royal Rumble event, these two locked horns, once again which ended in a disqualification. So, it is quite certain that at Backlash, they will have another chance to settle the difference with the most prestigious title being on the line. WWE.com confirmed that the match will happen this coming Sunday (May 6),

“Every time AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura meet, the WWE Universe is treated to a matchup of unparalleled talent and explosiveness. However, considering how personal the enmity has grown between them, there’s no telling just how much damage they’ll do when they once again go head-to-head for the WWE Championship. Don’t miss the hard-hitting rematch on Sunday, May 6, at 8 ET /5 PT, on the award-winning WWE Network.”

Meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura has been so good at being a heel and the x-factor missing from his character was restored with the villainous turn. For weeks he has delivered low-blows to AJ Styles which is why we should not be surprised to see if a title change happens on the dual brand PPV event.

We expect to receive a three-way championship rivalry, most likely in the future. As per the house show advertisements of Smackdown Live, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Daniel Bryan will battle it out for the WWE Championship in the upcoming months. But, first, we have Backlash PPV where we expect to receive a solid match between two veteran pro-wrestling superstars of this generation.

This is how the Backlash match card looks right now, which might get changed on this upcoming Raw and Smackdown Live,

The Miz vs Seth Rollins - WWE Intercontinental Championship

Samoa Joe vs Roman Reigns

Big Cass vs Daniel Bryan

Nia Jax vs Alexa Bliss - Raw Women's Championship

Carmella vs Charlotte Flair - Smackdown Live Women's Championship

AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura- WWE Championship