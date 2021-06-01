WWE Championship match confirmed for Hell in a Cell 2021 PPV

This week's Monday Night RAW main event saw McIntyre defeat Kofi Kingston to become the new number-one contender for the WWE Title. So, the Scottish Psychopath is set to receive his third consecutive title shot in three back-to-back WWE PPV events.



McIntyre and Kingston originally competed for the contender’s spot on last week’s Raw but that match was disqualified after Bobby Lashley and MVP interfered. So, WWE Official Adam Pearce had to make a rematch for this week with an additional stipulation.





It mentioned that if MVP and Lashley try to intervene in the match, again then they'll be suspended for 90 days without pay. As a result, the duo couldn't come out at ringside and watch the match from ringside. Rather, they enjoyed it from their private lounge with a bunch of models surrounding Lashley like the previous weeks.Kofi Kingston almost received the win after hitting the Trouble in Paradise finisher but McIntyre grabbed the bottom ropes to break the pin attempt. Kofi followed with a punt kick alongside some quickfire moves before leaping off the top rope. McIntyre suddenly met him, mid-air with a Claymore Kick during the jump-off for the pin to win.Thus, McIntyre vs. Lashley is once again set at WWE Hell In A Cell with the title hanging in the balance. McIntyre previously lost to Lashley at WrestleMania 37 after choking out to the Full Nelson submission. Then at WrestleMania Backlash, Lashley pinned Braun Strowman to retain his championship in a Triple Threat also featuring McIntyre.There’s no update on whether the next fight between The Scottish Warrior and The All-Mighty Champion will be a gimmick-based Hell In A Cell match or not. WWE has not announced any matches to take place inside the Cell structure as of this writing.During the opening segment of Raw, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley plugged in their RAW Women’s Championship at the upcoming PPV. Both of them mentioned the word hell during their promos while nothing regarding a Cell match was noted. Later, Nikki Cross defeated Flair in a Beat the Clock Challenge in the first match of the night.2021 edition of WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will also be the final PPV event from the current WWE ThunderDome setup. Currently, two matches on the card have been announced as follows:Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)