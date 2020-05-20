WWE Championship match made official for Backlash 2020 PPV

WWE's announcement came after a Twitter banter between the two superstars, earlier this morning as the two continued to drag an angle from last night's RAW that is in response to a warning issued by Lashley during the main event match.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and sent back a warning of his own to Bobby Lashley by stating the following,

"Oh, YOU'RE putting ME on notice? Good. This is the @fightbobby EVERYONE has wanted to see for two years now. You're a dangerous man, but leave your marital issues at the door because if we're going to do this, I want the very best version of Lashley. I'll be waiting."

It should be noted that Raw did plant the seeds for a Lashley vs. McIntyre singles match for the WWE Title. Lashley now has MVP in his corner as a manager, who stayed on the ramp during McIntyre's match against King Corbin.

Oh YOU’RE putting ME on notice? Good.



This is the @fightbobby EVERYONE has wanted to see for two years now. You’re a dangerous man, but leave your marital issues at the door because if we’re going to do this, I want the very best version of Lashley. I’ll be waiting. https://t.co/tsSDA4OYqP — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 19, 2020

They had 'personal interest' in the match and shared staredowns with the champion, throughout. Lashley has then responded back to Drew's Twitter comments and said he will see him at the Backlash pay-per-view on June 14.

"Did I stutter? Careful what you wish for Champ. You want 'this Lashley'...you got it. See you at #WWEBacklash."

Did I stutter?



Careful what you wish for Champ. You want “this Lashley”...you got it. See you at #WWEBacklash. https://t.co/UVr5Lewxi6 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) May 19, 2020

As it stands, the 2020 Backlash pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on June 14, from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, Florida if not WWE finds an alternative venue. The only other match confirmed for the show is a pure wrestling match between Randy Orton and Hall of Famer Edge.

WWE has been pushing Bobby Lashley towards the main event spot for the past few weeks by getting him along with MVP. They are possibly trying to trim down Lana from his side and end the on-screen marriage between the two of them.

Thus, The Dominator will be competing in his first WWE title match after almost 13 years. The last time it happened, he challenged John Cena for the belt at the 2007 Great American Bash PPV event, in a failed attempt.

While speaking in the latest interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Lashley indicated that he is gearing up for big things in this summer including the much-anticipated match against Brock Lesnar,

"I don't know what the situation is. I don't know what the case is. But I do believe eventually it will happen before Brock and I are senior citizens. The one thing that people – and I don't want to switch gears here – but Drew McIntyre is a Brock Lesnar. He definitely is. I think that a matchup with Drew is just as exciting as Brock, to me, if done right."

"Of course, I want the Brock match. I'm not erasing that [laughs]. But I think both of those matches are great matches. I think eventually the dots will be connected and I think right now with the right people in the right places, I think a lot of really big things could be happening."